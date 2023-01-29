Ex-Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to its second consecutive college football national championship earlier this month, was arrested in Dallas early Sunday morning on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge, where he is preparing for the NFL draft. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way at 7:10 a.m. Eastern time, Dallas police said in a statement to The Washington Post.

“The preliminary investigation found when officers arrived, they located the man, Stetson Bennett, 25, and determined he was intoxicated,” the statement said. “Bennett was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and charged with Public Intoxication.”

Bennett was released around noon Eastern time and left without comment.

New video: Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was released from a Dallas city detention center this morning after his arrest on a public intoxication charge.



Full story: https://t.co/6LxaTuGXZR pic.twitter.com/sS5s1r2Lqn — WFAA (@wfaa) January 29, 2023

Bennett took over the starting job in the middle of the 2021 season and passed for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns. As Georgia beat Alabama for its first national title since 1980 in 2022, he passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

A Heisman Trophy finalist last season, the 5-foot-11 Bennett led the Bulldogs to a 15-0 record and SEC championship, passing for 4,127 yards and 27 touchdowns. He rushed for another 10 TDs and led the Bulldogs to a victory over TCU in the national championship game, passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a 65-7 rout.

GiftOutline Gift Article