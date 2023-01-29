NFL playoffs live updates Eagles and 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals meet in conference title games

The Kansas City Chiefs will host their fifth straight AFC championship game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. But the game would have been played at a neutral site in Atlanta if the Buffalo Bills had been the opponent, under the modifications to the AFC playoff format NFL franchise owners ratified after the Jan. 2 Bill-Bengals game was canceled.
That has led to speculation that owners eventually could consider putting all conference championship games at neutral sites. Such conjecture intensified when the league announced before the Bengals’ divisional-round playoff victory over the Bills last weekend that more than 50,000 tickets had been sold to season-ticket holders for the Chiefs and Bills for the prospective neutral-site game.