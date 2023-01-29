The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL playoffs live updates Eagles and 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals meet in conference title games

The man who 'ran the whole God-d--- league out of his kitchen'
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first half of last Saturday’s divisional-round game. (Rich Schultz/AP)
There are three NFL games remaining this season, and the top seed is still alive in each conference. Will the San Francisco 49ers or Cincinnati Bengals pull off an upset of the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship games?

Sunday’s matchups feature four young quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy. They also feature the NFL’s best defense (the 49ers’), a dominant offensive line (the Eagles’), the league’s most prolific offense (the Chiefs’) and two teams that haven’t lost since October (the Bengals and 49ers).

Here’s what to know

  • The Eagles-49ers game kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast on Fox. The Chiefs-Bengals matchup kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.
  • The Eagles are 15-1 this season when Hurts starts. The quarterback returned from a shoulder injury in Week 18 to stop Philadelphia’s two-game skid. Meanwhile, the 49ers are undefeated since Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo (who took over for Trey Lance) in Week 13.
  • Mahomes sprained his ankle during last weekend’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and after briefly exiting, he returned to the field to finish the game. The extent of his recovery could play a big factor in the outcome of Kansas City’s game against the Bengals, whose defense pressured Bills quarterback Josh Allen consistently in the divisional round.
