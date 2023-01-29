Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open, ties record with 22nd Grand Slam title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Novak Djokovic claimed a men’s record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday, routing Stefanos Tsitsipas with unrelenting power and precision to win his 10th Australian Open championship. With his 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) victory, Djokovic, who is now tied with Rafael Nadal for the most majors in the men’s game, bolstered his career-long quest to be regarded as the greatest to play the game. And his comeback is complete after Australian officials deported him from the country last year over his refusal to comply with coronavirus vaccine mandates — a stance that also barred him from contesting last season’s U.S. Open.

The emotional toll the past year exacted spilled out when Djokovic climbed into his box and let tears flow amid a group embrace with his coach, Goran Ivanisevic, mother and team. He later returned to his courtside chair and buried his head in a towel, convulsing in sobs, before the awards ceremonies that followed.

Sunday’s men’s final was a reprise of the 2021 French Open championship, in which Djokovic stormed back from a two-sets deficit to vanquish Tsitsipas in a gut-spilling ordeal that lasted more than four hours.

There was plenty of reason to expect a comparable thriller Sunday in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas, at 24, was stronger physically and mentally than he was in contesting his first Grand Slam final in June 2021. He arrived in Melbourne with an unbeaten record in 2023, playing the best tennis of his career.

The problem he faced was that Djokovic could say the same.

While Tsitsipas’s strengths are his big serve and massive forehand, in Djokovic’s case, every aspect of his game is a strength. He boasts the best service return in tennis, but his serve is also a weapon. He is an unflagging defender, yet ruthless on offense, as well. He can dictate from the baseline yet ably cover every patch of the court, from backcourt to net and one sideline to the other.

At 35, Djokovic has conceded nothing to age. Assiduous with his diet, yoga practice, training and recovery regimen, Djokovic has forged his 6-2, 170-pound frame into a model of continuous improvement.

It was simply too much for Tsitsipas to counter, just as it was for the six challengers Djokovic had routed to reach Sunday’s final. Djokovic conceded just one set in the process, with his longest match 3 hours 7 minutes.

Cheered by raucous Serbian supporters who packed Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic didn’t need quite that long to dispatch a frequently misfiring Tsitsipas in 2 hours 56 minutes.

Tsitsipas’s 40 winners were offset by 42 unforced errors — many coming on crucial points, such as the lone set point he had in the second set and during the tiebreaker that settled it.

Djokovic finished with 36 winners and 22 unforced errors.

He will now enter the French Open in late May knotted with Nadal, who has made the red clay of Roland Garros his fiefdom, with 14 titles, in the same way Djokovic has claimed Australia’s hard courts as his domain.

Nadal, 36, was last seen limping off Rod Laver Arena with a hip injury suffered in a second-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald. His recovery is projected to sideline him six to eight weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

