On one healthy ankle, Patrick Mahomes runs the Chiefs past the Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes went off-script and finally offered the answer everyone had longed to hear for days. In the second quarter, from the Bengals 14-yard line, he scrambled right, then locked eyes with his favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, who turned inside after reaching the end zone to catch a dart Mahomes threw right to his hands.

Mahomes’s ankle was okay. Not great. But okay enough to resume his magic show on turf. His latest trick: winning an AFC championship with only one fully functional leg.

In his fifth consecutive conference title game, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Bengals, avenging last year’s conference championship loss to return to the Super Bowl.

“Burrowhead, my a--,” Kelce told CBS’s Tracy Wolfson after the win, referencing a quip by Bengals fans.

As if Mahomes needed any other accolades to cement his place among the otherworldly, he got them Sunday with a gutsy performance after he suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round. The state of his leg was the talk of the week.

On Sunday — after going 29 for 43 for 326 yards and two touchdowns — Mahomes won the game not despite his bum leg, but because of it, on a fourth-quarter run that put the Chiefs in range for the game-winning field goal.

But for 59 minutes, it was a back-and-forth battle.

Last week, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said Joe Burrow “has that Peyton Manning in him.” No matter how many times he’s brought down, he returns to the line with poise and control, using his eyes to manipulate defenses and savvy and adjust on the fly.

“When you’re an immature defense or when you’re a defense that can’t really disguise the coverage or disguise things, he’s going to pick you apart every time,” Clark said. “I feel like in the past — the last few games — those are things that he’s been able to do, is just expose us in those different aspects.”

Not Sunday.

The Chiefs’ defensive front made light work of the Bengals’ depleted line to get to Burrow. Four Kansas City defenders, including Clark, had a hand in four sacks of Burrow in the first half. Safety Juan Thornhill also picked Burrow off after defensive end Carlos Dunlap brought pressure from the right side and forced the quarterback to quickly unload the ball.

Yet Clark’s assessment of Burrow remained spot-on.

Cincinnati averaged only 15.3 yards on its first four drives, but after Burrow’s interception, he and the Bengals’ offense found a rhythm, spanning the field for a 12-play, 90-yard drive in the final two minutes of the half. Although they failed to finish in the red zone, a field goal made it a 13-6 game.

Then, early in the third quarter, after his defense forced a three and out, Burrow went deep along the right sideline for Tee Higgins, who turned to high-point a 27-yard touchdown catch over the head of cornerback Jaylen Watson, tying the game at 13-13.

Only a year ago, the Bengals stormed back in Kansas City to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in 30 years. Only a week ago, they upset the Bills in a snowstorm in Buffalo to make it back here. So the prospect of another odds-defying performance was plausible, if not expected.

But Mahomes, apparently, needs only one fully functional leg to play like no one else can.

On third and seven about midway through the third quarter, he found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a short catch that the wide receiver turned into a first down — with help from the camera. He was initially ruled short, but the call was overturned on review, putting Kansas City back in the red zone.

Then, on third and 10, Mahomes, who had tweaked his ankle earlier in the drive, stood in the pocket to throw a 19-yard line drive to Valdes-Scantling in the end zone. The score gave Kansas City a short-lived 20-13 lead before Mahomes uncharacteristically lost control of the ball after fielding a snap near midfield.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard recovered the ball, and four plays later, on fourth and six, Burrow created some magic of his own.

“I don’t think they’re going to go for it here,” CBS analyst Tony Romo said on the broadcast. “Kansas City, be smart.”

The Bengals went for it, and went deep. Burrow launched a 35-yard pass that Ja’Marr Chase caught in double coverage after running an in-and-out route along the right side. It resembled Chase’s touchdown that was overturned against the Bills, and it set up a two-yard touchdown run by Samaje Perine that tied the game at 20.

The Bengals entered this game with a 10-game winning streak and a track record of saving big defensive plays for the final halves of playoff games. They recorded at least one takeaway in the second half or overtime of each of their past six playoff games and went 5-1 in those games.

Their defense rattled Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the divisional round and on Sunday spared a potentially game-altering and questionable decision by the officials. Mahomes’s pass to Kelce was short of a first down on a third and nine, but the officials — after the play finished and the Chiefs’ punt team trotted onto the field — ruled that the play was shut down before the snap, added time back on the clock and granted the Chiefs a do-over.

Bengals Coach Zac Taylor was livid and shared as much with the officials. His defense sacked Mahomes on the do-over play but incurred a penalty, requiring another three downs before finally forcing the Chiefs off the field.

Had the Bengals responded with a long drive and score, Cincinnati could have perhaps usurped momentum and control. But Burrow was intercepted on a deep attempt for Higgins, ensuring the back-and-forth continued.

The Chiefs didn’t respond with a score; a negative run and a penalty stalled their subsequent drive.

On the Bengals’ next drive, momentum again ran out when Chris Jones ran around tackle Hakeem Adeniji to sack Burrow on third down.

Skyy Moore returned the ensuing punt 29 yards, up to the Chiefs 47-yard line, leaving Kansas City in search of a quick 20 yards to get within field goal range. Fifty-nine minutes of close play boiled down to the final seconds and one last trick for the hobbled Mahomes.

After a run by Isiah Pacheco and an incomplete pass, Mahomes, on third and four, wove five yards upfield before taking a free 15 yards, courtesy of Joseph Ossai, who hit him late and incurred the personal foul.

Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal just barely sailed over the crossbar with three seconds left.

Ossai sat on the Bengals’ bench in tears as Mahomes slipped on a gray championship ballcap and celebrated amid a shower of confetti.

