Boys’ basketball Top 20: Chaotic week causes shake-up in the top five

The final month of the regular season has arrived, and the local basketball hierarchy is still unclear. Outside of Paul VI — which has not dropped a local game this winter and continues to pummel impressive opponents — no D.C.-area team looks untouchable so far this year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Last week, three teams ranked in our top five lost a game. Gonzaga dropped two Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contests, St. John’s fell to the top-ranked Panthers and Sidwell Friends lost a heartbreaker to St. Andrew’s. Those results have shaken up the rankings, allowing for teams such as Hayfield to climb higher.

Further down the list, Friendship Tech rides a 17-game win streak into the No. 20 spot.

1. Paul VI (20-1) Last ranked: 1

The Panthers had a strong week in the WCAC, beating No. 3 St. John’s at home before going on the road to defeat Gonzaga.

2. Bullis (20-1) LR: 3

The Bulldogs have maintained a steady dominance in the Interstate Athletic Conference, earning comfortable wins last week over St. Albans and Episcopal.

3. St. John’s (18-2) LR: 4

The Cadets lost a road game to top-ranked Paul VI, but bounced back with a victory over The Heights.

4. Hayfield (16-1) LR: 6

The Hawks had no issues last week, beating Annandale and Thomas Jefferson by 30-plus points.

5. Gonzaga (18-3) LR: 2

The Eagles had a rough week, falling to No. 16 Good Counsel and No. 1 Paul VI.

6. Patriot (18-2) LR: 7

The Pioneers’ three wins last week included a nonconference victory over Richmond’s L.C. Bird.

7. Bishop McNamara (19-4) LR: 8

The Mustangs beat O’Connell and No. 18 DeMatha by the same score last week, 71-68.

8. Sidwell Friends (14-4) LR: 5

The Quakers lost in conference for the first time this year, falling to No. 10 St. Andrew’s at the buzzer.

9. Jackson-Reed (22-6) LR: 9

The Tigers took care of business in D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association play last week, beating No, 15 Theodore Roosevelt and School Without Walls.

10. St. Andrew’s (16-3) LR: 12

After their dramatic win over Sidwell, the Lions picked up another conference win against Maret.

11. Battlefield (19-1) LR: 11

The Bobcats topped Osbourn and Osbourn Park last week.

12. Shabach Christian (20-5) LR: 15

The Eagles won their only game last week, beating Mt. Zion Prep by 13.

13. Wise (16-1) LR: 10

The Pumas suffered their first loss of the season last week, falling to Bowie by three.

14. Riverdale Baptist (16-2) LR: 13

The Crusaders lost their first game since mid-December, falling to Virginia Academy.

15. Theodore Roosevelt (20-2) LR: 14

The Rough Riders suffered its first local loss of the winter against No. 9 Jackson-Reed.

16. Good Counsel (14-8) LR: 19

The Falcons had a strong week, beating No. 5 Gonzaga and Bishop Ireton.

17. Meade (16-1) LR: 17

The Mustangs have kicked off 2023 with 10 straight wins.

18. DeMatha (13-9) LR: 16

The Stags dropped another WCAC game last week, falling to No. 7 Bishop McNamara by three.

19. Damascus (16-0) LR: 18

The Swarmin’ Hornets continue to impress in Montgomery County.

20. Friendship Tech (19-5) LR: Not ranked

After starting the season 2-5, the Titans have won 17 straight.

Dropped out: No. 20 Whitman

On the bubble: Churchill, Georgetown Prep, South Lakes, Tuscarora

