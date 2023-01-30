Boys’ basketball Top 20: Chaotic week causes shake-up in the top five

The final month of the regular season has arrived, and the local basketball hierarchy is still unclear. Outside of Paul VI — which has not dropped a local game this winter and continues to pummel impressive opponents — no D.C.-area team looks untouchable so far this year.
Further down the list, Friendship Tech rides a 17-game win streak into the No. 20 spot.
1. Paul VI (20-1) Last ranked: 1
The Panthers had a strong week in the WCAC, beating No. 3 St. John’s at home before going on the road to defeat Gonzaga.
2. Bullis (20-1) LR: 3
The Bulldogs have maintained a steady dominance in the Interstate Athletic Conference, earning comfortable wins last week over St. Albans and Episcopal.
3. St. John’s (18-2) LR: 4
The Cadets lost a road game to top-ranked Paul VI, but bounced back with a victory over The Heights.
4. Hayfield (16-1) LR: 6
The Hawks had no issues last week, beating Annandale and Thomas Jefferson by 30-plus points.
5. Gonzaga (18-3) LR: 2
The Eagles had a rough week, falling to No. 16 Good Counsel and No. 1 Paul VI.
6. Patriot (18-2) LR: 7
The Pioneers’ three wins last week included a nonconference victory over Richmond’s L.C. Bird.
7. Bishop McNamara (19-4) LR: 8
The Mustangs beat O’Connell and No. 18 DeMatha by the same score last week, 71-68.
8. Sidwell Friends (14-4) LR: 5
The Quakers lost in conference for the first time this year, falling to No. 10 St. Andrew’s at the buzzer.
9. Jackson-Reed (22-6) LR: 9
The Tigers took care of business in D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association play last week, beating No, 15 Theodore Roosevelt and School Without Walls.
10. St. Andrew’s (16-3) LR: 12
After their dramatic win over Sidwell, the Lions picked up another conference win against Maret.
11. Battlefield (19-1) LR: 11
The Bobcats topped Osbourn and Osbourn Park last week.
12. Shabach Christian (20-5) LR: 15
The Eagles won their only game last week, beating Mt. Zion Prep by 13.
13. Wise (16-1) LR: 10
The Pumas suffered their first loss of the season last week, falling to Bowie by three.
14. Riverdale Baptist (16-2) LR: 13
The Crusaders lost their first game since mid-December, falling to Virginia Academy.
15. Theodore Roosevelt (20-2) LR: 14
The Rough Riders suffered its first local loss of the winter against No. 9 Jackson-Reed.
16. Good Counsel (14-8) LR: 19
The Falcons had a strong week, beating No. 5 Gonzaga and Bishop Ireton.
17. Meade (16-1) LR: 17
The Mustangs have kicked off 2023 with 10 straight wins.
18. DeMatha (13-9) LR: 16
The Stags dropped another WCAC game last week, falling to No. 7 Bishop McNamara by three.
19. Damascus (16-0) LR: 18
The Swarmin’ Hornets continue to impress in Montgomery County.
20. Friendship Tech (19-5) LR: Not ranked
After starting the season 2-5, the Titans have won 17 straight.
Dropped out: No. 20 Whitman
On the bubble: Churchill, Georgetown Prep, South Lakes, Tuscarora