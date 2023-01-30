DeMeco Ryans, former Texans star, could return as Houston’s coach

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is expected to visit the Houston Texans in the coming days amid hopes that the sides will complete an agreement for him to become the team’s next coach, according to a person familiar with the situation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ryans, who oversaw the NFL’s top-ranked defense this season with the 49ers, is eligible to be hired for another franchise’s head coaching job now that the 49ers’ season has ended. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game Sunday.

He is considered a rising star in the coaching ranks and was in demand during this head coach hiring cycle. He reportedly emerged as a leading candidate for the coaching vacancies of the Texans and Denver Broncos.

Ryans, 38, played for the Texans for six seasons and appears to prefer the opportunity in Houston. The expectation Monday was that Ryans would visit the team for his second interview in hopes of, barring any last-minute snags, reaching a deal on a contract before leaving town. The person with knowledge of the deliberations expressed cautious optimism that such an agreement would be completed this week.

The Texans would be the second team among the five NFL franchises with coaching openings to make a hire. The Carolina Panthers picked Frank Reich, the former coach of the Indianapolis Colts, last week. The Broncos, Colts and Arizona Cardinals are continuing their searches.

The league and franchise owners are under intense scrutiny for their minority hiring practices. Brian Flores, the former coach of the Miami Dolphins, filed a racial discrimination lawsuit last year against the NFL and its teams. Two other Black coaches, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, joined Flores’s lawsuit in April.

Ryans would be the first Black coach hired during this cycle. That would give the league three active Black head coaches, with Ryans joining the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles.

The NFL had four Black head coaches this season after Wilks was promoted to be the Panthers’ interim coach when they fired Matt Rhule in October. But the Texans fired Lovie Smith following the regular season, and Panthers owner David Tepper did not retain Wilks.

“We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper,” Wilks’s attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, said in a statement after the Panthers announced Reich’s hiring Thursday. “There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

Wilks said in a statement Friday: “I’m disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.”

Ryans would be the third straight Black head coach hired by the Texans. They fired David Culley and Smith after one season apiece.

Ryans was a linebacker for the Texans from 2006 to 2011. He was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 2006 and was selected to two Pro Bowls. He finished his playing career with four seasons with the Eagles. He has spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach for the 49ers, the last two as defensive coordinator. The 49ers led the league in total defense and scoring defense during the regular season.

In Houston, Ryans would inherit a team that went 3-13-1 this season and has won just 11 games over the past three years. The Texans lack a franchise quarterback after trading Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns last offseason amid allegations of sexual misconduct that led to him serving an 11-game suspension this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

But the Texans have the No. 2 choice in the draft and abundant salary cap space as General Manager Nick Caserio attempts to rebuild the roster.

