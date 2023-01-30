Western Conference frontcourt

Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers) and Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

The official vote handed a starting spot to New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who was snubbed on this ballot in favor of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis because Williamson has played only 29 games and won’t be returning from a hamstring injury any time soon. Despite a shallow pool of talent in the West’s frontcourt, Williamson was ultimately left off this ballot entirely to help accommodate the many deserving backcourt candidates.

Markkanen (24.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.8 apg) has proved to be one of the biggest winners from the 2022 offseason, as a trade from Cleveland to Utah installed him as the No. 1 option in a well-spaced and entertaining attack. The Jazz has gradually slipped down the standings after a scorching start, but Markkanen has remained an ultraefficient alpha scorer with impressive shooting splits of 52 percent from the field, 43.3 percent on three-pointers and 87 percent on free throws.

It’s easy to take George (23.5 ppg, 6 rpg, 5.3 apg) for granted. His numbers are well off his career-best marks from five years ago, he’s missed a good chunk of time due to injuries and Kawhi Leonard’s spotty availability has kept the Clippers off the radar. Still, the 32-year-old forward deserves his first all-star nod since 2021, as the Clippers have worked their way up to the West’s fourth seed thanks in part to his steady all-around contributions. A so-so year from George is better than most players’ best work.

