Wizards finally get one for the road against Spurs, end 23-year streak

SAN ANTONIO — If you wanted to measure how long it takes for dynasties to fade and eras to turn in the NBA, the Washington Wizards’ 127-106 win Monday at the AT&T Center would be a good place to start. The bedrock of a successful franchise remains intact in San Antonio, an organization that has strongly and smartly tethered itself to the glory days.

Case in point: the fan giveaway for the next Spurs game, as part of a season-long celebration of the franchise’s 50th anniversary, is a bobblehead of NBA Hall of Famer Manu Ginobli.

But five titles in 16 years had consequences in the NBA draft, and the Spurs don’t have the veteran talent they once did — certainly not enough talent or experience to fend off one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The surging Wizards came to town Monday with a mission: secure their longest winning streak of the season and get a 23-year-old monkey off their back.

Call the zookeeper. The chimp is gone.

The Wizards’ sixth straight win held far more importance to the Washington franchise than it felt in a sparsely attended AT&T Center. Washington beat the Spurs in San Antonio for the first time since Dec. 11, 1999, a game with a score indicative of the era — 99-89 — and that included Juwan Howard and Rod Strickland in the starting lineup.

Seven members of the current Spurs roster hadn’t yet been born.

But the Wizards taught the youngsters a lesson about taking care of business Monday. They were without starting center Daniel Gafford (non-covid illness) and sleepwalked through the first quarter, committing careless turnovers and playing defense that served a reminder that this was Day 8 of a road trip. Jeremy Sochan, the Spurs’ most recent lottery pick, rattled off 15 points.

By halftime, the visitors led by eight points.

San Antonio fought back but Washington capitalized on a couple of defensive errors and got the ball to its own youth contingent, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija, to cement the lead.

Kispert went 3 for 3 from the three-point line in the third quarter and Avdija had nine points, finger-rolling a layup with two defenders chasing him down, then celebrating by running toward Bradley Beal and Kispert at midcourt with a wide grin and enthusiastic fist-shaking.

Nodding, Avdija mimed revving a motorcycle. Beal and Kispert nodded and revved back, a tip to Avdija’s “Turbo” recent nickname. The 22-year-old from Israel did his part to keep the Wizards in the driver’s seat after that.

Avdija had a career-high 25 points, continuing his strong run of play of late. He went 10 of 12 from the field and added nine rebounds to lead another balanced effort, with six of his teammates also in double figures.

Beal had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his return from a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain.

Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 26 points but it made barely a dent. Washington had 16 three-pointers to snap its losing streak in San Antonio with flair.

Here’s what else you need to know from Monday’s win:

Gafford joins injury list

Starting center Daniel Gafford missed the game due to non-covid illness after Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the big man woke up feeling under the weather.

Forward Anthony Gill missed his second consecutive game after he tested positive Saturday in New Orleans.

