W.T. Woodson boys emerge; Oxon Hill girls welcome the challenge

When W.T. Woodson senior Owen Lathrop transferred from St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes before the season, he knew that no matter what the future held at his new school, it would be better than his past three years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He loved his former program, but the Saints regularly churned out Division I players. That didn’t bode well for his playing time. This year would be different.

And it sure has been. The Cavaliers, void of high-major prospects — as most teams are — began the season 4-10. At the end of games, they often made costly mistakes. At the start of the year, their coach said, they weren’t looking out for each other like a good team does. They struggled to acclimate to the speed of the game.

“Everybody was like, ‘Oh, you’re sandbagging,” Cavaliers Coach Doug Craig said, laughing. “Well, they hadn’t played. There’s so much that goes around with varsity basketball. All of a sudden you’re playing in a packed gym on a Friday night with 1,000 of your friends watching. I thought by the end of the year, we’d be a good team. We’re getting there.”

Cavaliers (7-10) still have an uphill climb in one of the area’s top districts. But after wins over Fairfax and South County, which have both spent time at the top of the Patriot District, they found the confidence they’ve yearned for.

“We feel we can beat anyone,” said Lathrop, who led the team in scoring against South County. “That’s our philosophy going forward.”

Woodson just needed time to mesh. Junior Sean Donovan, the only returning starter from last year’s 17-7 team, helped bring along an influx of former junior varsity players. Lathrop became their most consistent scorer. Senior Charlie Schmidt became their glue. And the biggest boon came from Theo Burke, who has run the show as an undersized sophomore point guard, delivering gutsy performances and celebrating after nearly every basket he has scored this season.

“It feels like Woodson basketball is back,” Donovan said.

— Spencer Nusbaum

Oxon Hill benefits from practicing vs. JV boys

When asked to evaluate his team, Oxon Hill girls’ coach Devone Williams usually takes a long, considerate pause before giving his opinion.

On one hand, the Clippers have proven themselves to be the top Prince George’s County program beneath the 4A level, as they have won 36 straight games against other 3A/2A/1A teams. But Oxon Hill hasn’t won a state playoff game against a school from outside the county since 2018.

“It’s always a tough thing for me to discuss,” Williams said. “As a program, we’re very aware of the fact that a lot of our competition isn’t necessarily up to the standard. So while our record looks great, we aren’t going to boast or brag about beating the teams that we are supposed to beat.”

With a focus on realizing postseason success, No. 19 Oxon Hill (15-2) has started practicing regularly with the boys’ junior varsity basketball team.

“Initially, we made the decision because of gym availability,” Williams said. “But after we did it, the benefits of it were so obvious that we decided to keep doing it.”

Despite the boys usually getting the better of them during scrimmages, the Clippers said going up against stronger, more athletic bodies has helped prepare them for the veteran teams that they plan to face in the playoffs.

“Playing with the boys is always fun because the intensity is high like a game,” junior and leading scorer Madison Williams said. “No one wants to lose, and there’s a lot of trash-talking and good energy. But I think the biggest perk is that they require us to really play as a team and run our sets. Every pass has to be on time and we have to be fundamentally sound in everything we do or they’re going to make us pay.”

— Tramel Raggs

Players of the week

Fadima Tall, Georgetown Visitation: The senior, a Princeton commit, recently reached 1,000 career points.

Ke’Mari Pointer, Theodore Roosevelt: The sophomore continues to assert himself as one of the city’s best underclassmen, averaging 19.5 points, four assists and three steals in two games last week.

Tatum Olson, McLean: The sophomore scored 20 points against Langley, ending the Saxons’ nine-game winning streak, pulling the Highlanders to a tie atop the Liberty District and taking back the “Rotary Cup” trophy.

Peter Mangan, Damascus: The senior scored 26 points as Damascus knocked off Gaithersburg at home to remain undefeated.

Games to watch

Woodgrove girls at Briar Woods, Tuesday, 6:15 pm

No. 17 Meade boys at Glen Burnie, Tuesday, 6:00 p.m.

Bard boys at Anacostia, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 St. John’s girls at No. 4 Paul VI, Sunday, 3:30 p.m.

St. Andrew’s executes in upset

Down two with 3.5 seconds left, the St. Andrew’s boys decided to go for a win Tuesday night. They were playing at home against then-No. 5 Sidwell Friends, a battle between the only two undefeated programs left in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference.

St. Andrew’s had trailed by 11 at halftime but spent the second half chipping away at the Quakers’ lead. Now, with a last-gasp chance to tie or win, Coach Kevin Jones and his team aimed to go for it all. They would set a back-door screen for junior Scottie Hubbard, hoping defenders would step away from the screener — junior Xander Alarie— and leave him open for a three point attempt.

“We figured we had come back to that point, why not just go for it,” Jones said.

It was a play that would require a certain amount of patience and clean execution, two things that are often hard to come by in the closing seconds of a basketball game. Often, with the game on the line, hero ball shots and broken plays prevail.

But Jones has been preaching execution to his team all season. The No. 10 Lions (16-3) are often at their best when they’re pushing the ball and scoring points, but Jones knows his players must also be able to create opportunities in the half court to compete in the MAC.

“Leading up to that game, all we did was talk about half-court execution,” Jones said. “And I do think the more we emphasize something, our kids actually try to do it. So I think Tuesday really was a great moment of us drilling it in and them going out there and getting it done.”

So, the Lions ran their backdoor screen to perfection. But instead of Alarie popping open, Hubbard got an edge on his defender. Senior Marcel Gardner found him with a quick pass and Hubbard went straight up, drawing a foul as he laid the ball in just before the buzzer.

In case you missed it..

St Andrews won a wild one last night vs Sidwell Friends as Scottie Hubbard @scott1ehubbard converted this 3-point play off a Marcel Gardner @301cel backdoor pass with no time remaining. @standrewsbball pic.twitter.com/K2ewDjljZn — Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) January 25, 2023

The junior’s free throw handed the Lions a dramatic 51-50 win, vaulting them into first place with a half dozen conference games remaining.

After the game, Jones quickly packed a bag and went to the hospital. On Wednesday, his wife delivered their third child.

“A pretty crazy 24 hours,” Jones said later. “But all great.”

— Michael Errigo

North Point finds its way

North Point girls’ coach Michael Serpone estimates his team is without 40 to 45 points of scoring per night due to injury.

Sophomore Kailyn Rapp, senior Anna Fields, junior Zoe Stokes and junior RaNya Hewlett all suffered knee injuries before the season started. None of the four, each of whom Serpone said would have been in the team’s rotation, will return this season.

The Eagles lost their first six games but have rebounded in the new year, winning seven of their last nine. They’re on a five-game winning streak that includes a victory Wednesday over Lackey, the first-place team in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference entering the game.

Senior Nijiyah Pace has led them on and off the court. Pace struggled offensively at the start of the season but maintained strong defensive play, Serpone said.

“She’s been that stereotypical senior leader,” Serpone said. “Hardest worker in the gym all the time — I mean without question.”

North Point also switched defensive schemes — twice. Serpone’s teams have traditionally played the “pack line” defense popularized by the University of Virginia’s men’s team, but the injuries Serpone to reconsider. He was trying to out-coach people, he said, and in the process out-coached himself.

So the Eagles reverted to the pack line defense in early January, and the move has paid dividends, coinciding with the team’s strong play.

— Varun Shankar

