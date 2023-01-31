The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What questions do you have about D.C. sports and beyond? Ask The Post.

By
January 31, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST
Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Barry Svrluga takes your questions. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

The Super Bowl matchup is set. The NHL all-star break is almost upon us. Pitchers and catchers report in two weeks. The Nationals and Commanders may (or may not) be sold. Mikaela Shiffrin is breaking skiing records. How to choose?

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Given all that’s going on in the sports world, we thought we’d host an old-school, anything-goes sports Q&A. So bring whatever queries are on your mind, and I’ll do my best with them.

I’ll start answering at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but feel free to get those questions in early below. See you then!

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage:

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

Loading...