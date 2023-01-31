Bullis stays perfect in the IAC with a win at Georgetown Prep

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In practice, Bruce Kelley has to be careful what type of drills he runs with his team. He has coached Bullis for 19 seasons, but he has rarely seen a group this competitive. “As a coach, you wish every team had a competitiveness like this,” Kelley said. “We have several players who just know how to bring it. We have to be mindful what drills we do because they’ll go at each other. It gives us a beautiful challenge: to make sure that competitiveness doesn’t affect their friendships and chemistry. That’s not an easy thing to do.”

Bullis has found the right balance and has used it to power one of the Potomac school’s best campaigns in recent memory. With a 61-42 win at Georgetown Prep on Tuesday night, the Bulldogs moved to 21-1 overall and 7-0 in the Interstate Athletic Conference.

“We feel on top of the world right now,” senior guard Zane Adnan said. “The locker room is the best I’ve ever been in. Every one of us is so together and bought in to this season.”

It took a while for the Bulldogs to find their edge Tuesday; Georgetown Prep built an early lead over the first quarter and a half. With five minutes remaining before halftime, Bullis trailed 21-10. Its offense looked disjointed, the Little Hoyas’ gym was growing louder, and Kelley was furious at the referees. The area’s No. 2 team looked out of sorts.

“They punched us in the mouth right away,” Kelley said. “But there’s a certain resolve with this group that is hard to quantify. … They just don’t back down from tough situations.”

Sure enough, Bullis ended the second quarter on a 15-2 run built on defense and smart passing in transition. The Bulldogs led 25-23 at halftime and didn’t look back. They opened the second half on an 11-0 run and led the Little Hoyas (13-7) by double digits for the rest of the evening.

“We have a different kind of confidence,” junior guard Tyler Boston said. “It’s not just based on our record; it’s based on who we are as men. When things aren’t going wrong, we’re always confident in the next play.”

In a balanced scoring effort, seven players finished with at least six points. Sophomore Adrien Stevens led the way with 14.

The Bulldogs are three wins from a perfect regular season in one of the area’s toughest conferences. The last time the Bulldogs won a share of the IAC title was 2017.

“We want to come into practice every day focused on the future,” Boston said. “We’ve done great things this season, but we don’t want to think about the past. It’s always about the next game in front of us.”

