Broncos reach deal to hire former Saints coach Sean Payton

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sean Payton is poised to make his return to NFL coaching with the Denver Broncos. Payton, the former Super Bowl-winning coach for the New Orleans Saints, is working to apply the finishing touches to a deal with the Broncos to succeed the fired Nathaniel Hackett as their coach, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Broncos and Saints have a tentative agreement in place on draft-pick compensation for Payton, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no announcements had been made.

On Tuesday, the Broncos and the Houston Texans, who reached a contract agreement with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, become the second and third of the five NFL franchises with head coaching vacancies to make hires. The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday they’d reached a contract agreement to hire Frank Reich.

Advertisement

Payton was reported to have been seeking a contract worth at least $20 million per season. The Broncos also must provide draft choices to the Saints. Payton remained under contract with New Orleans after stepping down as the team’s coach following the 2021 season.

The Broncos are expected to send first- and second-round choices to the Saints for the rights to Payton and perhaps a draft pick. The Saints declined to comment through a spokesman.

The Broncos, Panthers, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals pursued Payton, and the Broncos appeared to be the favorite for much of the hiring cycle. Payton told associates early in the process that he liked the franchise’s stable ownership and was willing to work with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Some issues arose during Payton’s interview with the team, according to a person familiar with the situation. Payton emerged with concerns about a potential power struggle with one member of the franchise’s ownership, according to that person. But Payton denied such an issue, writing on Twitter that he’d had a “great visit” with the Broncos, and “ownership was fantastic.”

Advertisement

Any issues were addressed and concerns were alleviated during subsequent conversations, according to the person with knowledge of the deliberations.

Payton’s options narrowed after Sean McVay opted to remain as coach of the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers chose to retain Brandon Staley following their opening-round playoff loss, and the Dallas Cowboys stuck with Mike McCarthy.

The Broncos have the NFL’s wealthiest owners after a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton purchased the team last year from the Pat Bowlen Trust for a league-record $4.65 billion.

The new owners inherited Hackett as their first-year coach and Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowl selection and former Super Bowl winner for the Seattle Seahawks whom the Broncos had obtained in an offseason trade, as their quarterback. They doubled down on the Wilson deal by signing him before the season to a five-year, $245 million contract extension.

Advertisement

It didn’t work. Wilson, who turned 34 in November, had a career-worst season. The Broncos went 5-12 and fired Hackett with two games remaining in their season. Veteran assistant Jerry Rosburg served as the team’s interim head coach. The Broncos launched a search for Hackett’s replacement, and the favorites were believed to include Jim Harbaugh, who opted to remain at the University of Michigan, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and former Stanford coach David Shaw.

The Broncos have missed the playoffs in seven straight seasons since winning the Super Bowl to conclude the 2015 season in quarterback Peyton Manning’s final NFL game. They’ve had six straight losing seasons spanning the head coaching tenures of Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio and Hackett. They attempted to solve their quarterback dilemma by trading for Wilson. Now they are trying to repair Wilson’s game and return to contender status by turning to Payton.

He is a proven NFL winner. He coached the Saints for 15 seasons and won 63 percent of his games, with a record of 152-89. He took the team to the playoffs nine times and won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season. Payton and Drew Brees formed one of the most successful coach-and-quarterback tandems in league history and revitalized the franchise after the team was forced to play away from New Orleans for a season in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Advertisement

Payton returned to the Saints after missing the 2012 season while suspended by the NFL for his role in the Bountygate scandal. The league cited him for failing to do more to halt a system that provided the team’s players with payments for hits that injured opponents, the NFL’s investigation found.

Payton said when he stepped aside in New Orleans in January 2022 that he might not be done with coaching, but he felt it was time to end his tenure with the Saints. He spent this season out of the NFL, doing broadcasting work for Fox and living in Los Angeles.

GiftOutline Gift Article