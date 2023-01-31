Star forward ensures Woodgrove has a Nice night at Briar Woods

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A wave of guilt came over Woodgrove junior Angelina Nice. With her team down one point with a minute left in Tuesday’s game against Potomac District rival Briar Woods, the play was called for her. But Nice heard a whistle blow as she turned to pass out of the post. She traveled.

Good teams and great players, the Wolverines say, don’t let shame linger. On the ensuing inbounds pass, she knocked the ball away, drove to the basket and put her team up 50-49 — a lead Woodgrove would hold until the final whistle as she notched two more steals in the final 60 seconds and grabbed the rebound of a Briar Woods miss at the buzzer.

“I feel a little less guilty now,” Nice said after the road win in Ashburn.

“Oh, yeah, I knew she would [make up for it],” senior Annika Rohs said. “I was like, ‘She’s got this.’ ”

On nights such as these, the Wolverines (15-2) can reminisce. Just a season ago, they advanced to the Class 5 state championship game. But this group is almost entirely different, both in circumstance and composition.

In August, a teammate, senior Colette Baine, died after a medical emergency at her home. Nothing prepared the Wolverines for that. But through the grieving process, they found unity.

“We’ve had a lot of ceremonies and tributes, and we were worried that would be difficult, but in some ways it’s been the exact opposite,” Woodgrove Coach Derek Fisher said. “It’s been inspirational.”

The Wolverines, revamped with four new starters and a mission to “play for Colette,” have hit their stride. Nice, who missed all but the first four games of her sophomore year with a knee injury and still wears a brace during games, has been central to their progress.

“I still get scared with the minor [injuries],” Nice said. “I just want to take every game as it goes and do everything I can to help us win. I want to win for our seniors.”

Though Woodgrove and Briar Woods (16-3) both like to push the pace, they were most effective going to their half-court strengths: The Falcons used the length of their post players and the speed of their guards to generate points inside; the Wolverines attacked from the perimeter, scoring 21 of their first 22 points from beyond the arc.

At halftime, neither style proved more advantageous. Woodgrove led 28-27.

Nice, wanting to compensate for last season’s absence, particularly in this playofflike environment, became more aggressive, scoring 13 of her 16 points in the second half to push the Wolverines ahead. Senior Jenna Steadman (13 points) contributed down the stretch, as did Rohs and freshman Lyla Brown (eight points each).

“We showed that we have what it takes to beat everyone in our district,” Rohs said. “This is definitely the win we needed to give us an extra boost for the playoffs.”

The Wolverines moved into first place in the district. If they win their final three regular season games, they will have home-court advantage in the district tournament and earn an automatic region tournament berth.

