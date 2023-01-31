Two North Point wrestlers hit 100 wins; Fairfax gymnastics wears the crown

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Point seniors Connor Huff and Aidan Rivenburg, who both reached the state tournament as freshmen in 2019-20, recently earned their 100th career wins. Huff hit the mark against Chopticon in a Jan. 17 tri-meet, and then Rivenburg, a Davis & Elkins commit, did so Jan. 24 at Great Mills. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It’s a great accomplishment,” Coach Willie Leonard said. “But it’s not the accomplishment. It’s just a little milestone on the road to what the end of the year holds.”

Like many current high school wrestlers, Huff and Rivenburg saw their opportunities to rack up wins decreased when their sophomore season was wiped out because of the pandemic. Still, they were able to bank victories early in their careers and then developed along the way — especially Rivenburg, who went from going winless at states to being last year’s 145-pound 3A/4A runner-up.

They lead an Eagles team that is 26-2 in dual meets this season, including an 11-0 record in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. On Monday, they beat Chesapeake, the defending 3A team champions, 44-27.

While North Point is out in front of the Southern Maryland public schools, Anne Arundel County continues to be a dogfight. Chesapeake dropped a 36-30 match against Old Mill on Friday, and Broadneck topped South River, 41-25, on Wednesday.

— Shane Connuck

Gymnastics

When Fairfax freshman Kaylee Park dismounted the bars with a double back and stuck the landing Wednesday, her team erupted. As soon as she saluted the judges to signal her routine was over, teammates met her on the mat with congratulations and a big golden crown.

The gymnast gets to don the crown until the next teammate sticks a landing on the vault or a dismount off the bars — a tradition Fairfax adopted years ago that is common, in some shape or form, throughout the sport.

The crown was passed quite a few times on Wednesday night in Vienna, with co-captain Riley Sarber also nabbing it for a bars dismount and sophomore Shubha Udipi wearing it for a stuck landing on vault. “We’re a very spirited team,” Coach Susan Barborek said.

The Lions, who were the Class 6 runners-up last winter, came in first with a team score of 142, edging out host Madison by 12 points. South Lakes, Herndon and Wakefield also participated, finishing in that order.

Fairfax hosts the Patriot District tournament Wednesday. The top three teams in each of Virginia’s seven districts advance to regional tournaments.

— Hayley Salvatore

Swimming

Oakton’s girls didn’t win a single individual race at Concorde District championships Saturday in Chantilly. Still, the Cougars came out on top, flaunting their depth en route to their second consecutive district title on the heels of another undefeated regular season.

“It truly was the whole team just showing up,” Coach Parker Ramsdell said.

Oakton knocked off South Lakes by 108 points at Cub Run Recreation Center. Of the Cougars’ 32 individual swims, all but one of resulted in points gained for the team.

Sophomore Esther Swanson swam what Ramsdell called “the meet of her life,” dropping five seconds in the 200-yard freestyle and breaking 54 seconds in the 100 freestyle for the first time in her career. Three Oakton girls also finished in the top five of Friday’s diving session, giving the team a 50-point cushion that senior captain Leena Knepper and the Cougars used to propel themselves to victory.

“You’re not going to win a conference championship with one or two superstars,” Ramsdell said. “It really is a full team event and it’s a true measure of the quality of your team, top to bottom.”

— Noah Ferguson

Indoor track

On their way to the state championships, Maryland schools have been competing in county meets, and in Anne Arundel County, it was Broadneck across the board.

The Bruins snagged the first team sweep since 2008, winning the boys’ county title with 119.5 points and the girls’ title with 122 on Jan. 24 at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Center in Landover. Crofton came in second with 94 points in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions.

For triple gold medal-winner Aiden Vanderbilt, the team’s success has been a long time in the making. A former soccer player, Vanderbilt saw his first two indoor track seasons cut short due to injuries and pandemic restrictions. The senior is just starting to see the potential of himself and his team.

“When I started to put in more work, more time, that’s when I started seeing myself get a lot faster,” said Vanderbilt, who quit soccer to focus on track full time. “That’s around the time I started to realize that we can be better and compete at a higher level.”

Vanderbilt won the county title in the 500-meter run, finishing in 1 minute 8.13 seconds. He also took home gold medals in the 4x400 (3:35.07) and the 4x800 relays (8:15.28).

Coach Josh Webster says the renewed commitment athletes such as Vanderbilt have shown to the team this year has given Broadneck its best season in over a decade.

“It has been a culture shift,” Webster said, “from an activity some kids did to stay in shape for other sports to a destination for athletes in our building.”

— Aaron Credeur

