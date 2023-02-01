Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart to sign with New York Liberty

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Breanna Stewart is returning to her home state. The North Syracuse, N.Y., native, two-time WNBA champion and 2018 MVP, who spent the first seven years of her career with the Seattle Storm after starring at the University of Connecticut, announced Wednesday on social media that she is signing with the New York Liberty.

Stewart was the league’s top free agent after averaging 20.3 points and 8.6 rebounds in six seasons with the Storm, who selected her with the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft. The 28-year-old forward missed the entire 2019 season with an Achilles’ injury. Stewart met with the Liberty last offseason before signing a one-year contract to stay in Seattle, where she helped the Storm win titles in 2018 and 2020.

Wednesday marked the first day that WNBA free agents could sign contracts for the 2023 season. Stewart met with the Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics, Storm and Liberty when free agency opened last month before narrowing her decision to remaining in Seattle or signing with New York. Terms of Stewart’s deal with the Liberty were not announced.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions for sure,” Stewart said on “SportsCenter.” “I decided to go to New York because I want to continue to be great, and I want to go to the place where I can continue to help this league become better, to continue to raise the standard. I figure why not go to the biggest market in all of sports?”

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant lobbied Stewart, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP, to join the Liberty on a recent episode of his “Boardroom” podcast.

“If Stewie comes here it would be ridiculous,” Durant said. “I hit her the other day, and I never do this, and was like, ‘Yo, it would be an incredible dynasty in New York City if you came here.'”

Stewart’s acquisition continues a busy offseason for the Liberty, which finished 16-20 in 2022 and lost in the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year. New York traded for 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones and Kayla Thornton last month. Jones, Stewart and 2020 No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu will form one of the best trios in the league, making the Liberty a serious title contender. New York has never won a WNBA championship and last captured a conference title in 2002.

“I think this group has a ton of potential,” Stewart said. “I’m ready to get to work. Obviously training camp doesn’t start for a while, but I’m excited, I’m ready and I can’t believe it, to be honest.”

OMFGGGGG LETS GOOOOO 🗽🗽🗽 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) February 1, 2023

The 6-foot-4 Stewart starred at Cicero-North Syracuse High before signing to play for Coach Geno Auriemma at U-Conn. Stewart was a three-time first-team all-American and helped lead the Huskies to four consecutive NCAA titles. She is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Stewart joining the Liberty comes four days after two-time MVP Candace Parker announced she was leaving the Chicago Sky to sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Aye, don’t call my phone lookin for tickets this summer, they gone. Let’s get it @nyliberty https://t.co/dPx7emIeMP — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 1, 2023

