Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Josh Sills, a rookie reserve guard for the Philadelphia Eagles, was indicted by a grand jury in Ohio on felony rape and kidnapping charges, the state’s attorney general announced Wednesday. The NFL said later Wednesday that it had placed Sills on what amounts to paid leave on the commissioner’s exempt list.

According to the announcement by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden, a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury indicted Sills on one count each of rape and kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Sills “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will” in the alleged December 2019 incident, Yost’s office announced. The allegations were “immediately reported,” and the sheriff’s office investigated them, according to the announcement.

Advertisement

Sills, 25, was issued a summons to appear in court Feb. 16, Yost’s office said.

“The allegations are false, and the case will be defended aggressively,” Mike Connick, an attorney for Sills based in Zanesville, Ohio, said by phone Wednesday.

The Eagles are scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12 in the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills,” the Eagles said in a statement issued through a spokesman. “We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

Sills is prohibited from participating in practices or games while on the commissioner’s exempt list. He also is barred from traveling with the Eagles. The NFL said it will review the matter for potential discipline under its personal conduct policy.

Advertisement

Sills played in one game this season for the Eagles after the team signed him as an undrafted rookie from Oklahoma State. He was on the Eagles’ game-day inactive list for their victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game in Philadelphia. Sills spent the first four years of his college career at West Virginia before transferring to Oklahoma State. He attended Meadowbrook High School in Byesville, Ohio.

GiftOutline Gift Article