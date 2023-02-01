Nationals expand their minor league staff heading into 2023 season

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Nationals on Wednesday announced their minor league staff for this upcoming season as they continue to invest in improving a player development system that for years has lagged behind. The Nationals announced a handful new roles including: an assistant director of player development technology and strategy (Patrick Coghlan); a player development analyst (Allen Ho); two biomechanists (Bill Johnson and Brittany Mills) and performance analysts at every minor league affiliate for the upcoming season. They also added an assistant for minor league operations and a pair of clubhouse assistants.

The Nationals hired Delino DeShields as the manager of Double-A Harrisburg to replace Tripp Keister, a longtime manager who was fired after 11 years with the organization. There was also shuffling among the assistant coaches: most notably, former MLB reliever Joel Hanrahan becoming the pitching coach for Class AA Harrisburg and flipping with pitching coach Justin Lord, who was moved to Class A Fredericksburg.

This is the second straight offseason that Washington has expanded its minor league staff, showing a commitment to building on what was the smallest player development staff in Major League Baseball two years ago. At general manager meetings in November, Nationals GM Mike Rizzo said the covid-19 pandemic had an affect on staffing numbers. But his hope was that the minor league staff would grow and eventually exceeded their numbers from before.

“It takes time to get it right,” Rizzo said in November. “It took us some time to get away from it, so it’s going to take us that much time to get back into it. And I think that we’re definitely on the right path … we feel good about the direction that it’s gone and the leap that we’ve taken from one year to the other.”

Last year, the Nationals hired David Longley from the San Diego Padres to be the director of player development technology and strategy. In hiring Coghlan this offseason, Longley will be reunited with a familiar face — Coghlan had worked with the Padres since 2014 and most recently was a pro scout before taking the job in Washington.

The Nationals also hired more minor league coaches last season, including a developmental coach at every minor league affiliate. This season, the new performance analyst role at each affiliate will be used to break down data from Hawk-Eye machines. MLB switched from TrackMan radar to Hawk-Eye cameras ahead of the 2020 season to collect data for Statcast. The devices, designed to track player movement, were placed at Nationals Park, each of the organization’s minor league stadiums and at their facility at West Palm Beach at the end of this past summer.

Following the Juan Soto trade in August, the Nationals arguably have one of the best minor league systems. James Wood, Robert Hassell and Jarlin Susana — headliners from the trade — join Washington’s last two first round picks, Elijah Green and Brady House, as well as Cristian Vaquero, who signed for $4.925 million in 2022. Washington also has Cole Henry, who rose through the season before needing thoracic outlet surgery late last offseason.

But only Hassell has played above Low-A among those prospects, meaning most of these players have a ways to go before they’ll be playing at Nationals Park. And how well the Nationals’ minor league staff helps these players grow could determine how quickly they get there.

