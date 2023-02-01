Basketball coaches fired after one impersonated a 13-year-old player

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two southeast Virginia high school basketball coaches have been fired after one, a 22-year-old assistant, impersonated a 13-year-old player during a game late last month. In the aftermath of the incident, the team's remaining games have been canceled. When a player on the Churchland High girls' junior varsity basketball team reportedly missed a Jan. 21 game while away at a club tournament, assistant coach Arlisha Boykins came off the bench to play in the team's late-season contest at Nansemond River.

In video obtained by local television station WAVY TV 10, which first reported the news, a player identified as Boykins is seen driving to the hoop, drawing a foul and blocking a shot against teenage competitors. Boykins and varsity head coach Jahmal Street were fired on Jan. 25.

Something you don't see every day. An assistant coach on a JV girls basketball team impersonated a 13-year-old player on the team in a game. The coach is no longer an employee of the Portsmouth School District. @WAVY_News



More information: pic.twitter.com/Hrs1oEJvME — Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperWAVY) January 30, 2023

How Boykins came to play in the January game is unclear, but Portsmouth Public Schools spokeswoman Lauren Nolasco said no Churchland administrators were in attendance for the game. The decision to insert Boykins apparently was made without the missing player’s knowledge.

Churchland last month opened an investigation into an initial tip about the incident, which has since come under the purview of the Virginia High School League, which oversees public school athletics in the state.

“Churchland’s administration immediately investigated and then reached out to the Virginia High School League to report the investigation’s findings,” Nolasco said in a statement to The Washington Post. “In addition, Churchland’s administration held a parent and player meeting with both the junior varsity and varsity teams. In the meeting, the players from both teams expressed they did not want to continue this season. The teams’ remaining opponents and officials have been notified.”

The team ends its season with a 12-3 record after it forfeited the Jan. 21 game involving Boykins. The family of the absent player told WAVY that their daughter will not attend Churchland next year and that they are seeking an apology.

“Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked,” the father of the 13-year-old player said. “I just need an apology because I haven’t yet received one from the overseer of the program.”

