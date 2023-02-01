Mystics add Kristi Toliver, Brittney Sykes on first day of free agency

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Mystics didn’t come away with free agency’s biggest prize Wednesday as Breanna Stewart signed with the New York Liberty, but they did add two major pieces while looking to remain in contention for a WNBA title. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The organization signed Brittney Sykes and three-time all-star and two-time champion Kristi Toliver on the first day teams could sign free agents. Free agent guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough will return to Washington, according to a person with knowledge of the signing.

The team will have work to do as the Liberty and Las Vegas Aces are now considered the favorites. New York has the core of 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones, 2018 MVP Stewart and 2020 No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu. The defending champ Aces already had reigning MVP and defensive player of the year A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray before adding two-time MVP Candace Parker and two-time champion Alysha Clark, who spent the last two seasons in Washington.

The Mystics announced the signing of Sykes, who turns 29 next week, to a three-year deal Thursday. She averaged 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season as she showed an ability to create offense off the dribble. The 5-foot-9 guard has been named to the all-defense team three times — first team once — and led the league in steals the last two seasons.

“Brittney was a main target for us in free agency,” General Manager Mike Thibault said in a statement. “She brings a skill set to our backcourt that perfectly complements our other perimeter players. Her speed in transition, ability to get to the basket or find open teammates, will allow us to accelerate our offensive pace and flow. She can play offense and defense at three positions.”

The signing of Toliver was unexpected as the organization brings back the Maryland guard who helped the team win the 2019 WNBA championship. Toliver, 36, has played 13 seasons and was with Washington from 2017-19, where she was named an all-star twice. She announced the signing on Instagram.

“Excited to announce that I’ll be returning to the outstanding organization and team, the Washington Mystics,” Toliver wrote. “DC is my home, these teammates are my family and I look forward to the opportunity to bring another banner to The District.”

Toliver will be familiar to the roster as Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud, Myisha Hines-Allen and Walker-Kimbrough were all part of that 2019 championship team. She is currently an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks and plans to join the Mystics after the Mavericks’ ends. That’s the same thing Toliver did last season, joining the Los Angeles Sparks in mid-June after Dallas lost in the Western Conference Finals. She also has another championship ring from playing with the Sparks in 2016.

The roster has filled fast around the core of Delle Donne, Atkins, Cloud, Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin. Sykes, Toliver and Walker-Kimbrough brings the number to eight. Evina Westbrook and Jazmine Jones are signed to training camp contracts and Tianna Hawkins is also expected to be back on a training camp contract. The team still needs backup bigs behind Austin and Delle Donne. There have been discussions with Elizabeth Williams, but she remains a free agent. WNBA teams can carry a 12-woman roster, though most teams keep just 11 players to help with the salary cap.

