Wizards’ game at Detroit postponed with Pistons stuck in Dallas

The Washington Wizards’ road game against the Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to travel issues for the home team, the NBA announced. A date for a rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.
The Pistons had not arrived back in Detroit as of early Wednesday afternoon. Weather and problems with the plane kept them from flying out after the game Monday and they sat on the tarmac for hours on Tuesday before getting back off the plane, according to The Athletic.
The Wizards are in Detroit and went through shoot-around late Wednesday morning, but will not play. The Wizards are scheduled to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday and face the Brooklyn Nets on the road Saturday. The Pistons have back-to-back home games against the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns on Friday and Saturday, so moving the game to Thursday seems unlikely.
The Wizard are on a six-game winning streak, the longest current run in the NBA.