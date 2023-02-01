The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Wizards’ game at Detroit postponed with Pistons stuck in Dallas

By
February 1, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. EST
Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards were scheduled to face Bogdanovic and the Pistons in Detroit on Wednesday, but the game has been postponed. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Washington Wizards’ road game against the Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to travel issues for the home team, the NBA announced. A date for a rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The Pistons played on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, but were unable to fly out afterward. Dallas has been dealing with Winter weather issues for days, which has wreaked havoc with travel in the area. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had more than 1,300 flights canceled as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Flightaware.com, and more than 1,000 on Tuesday. An ice storm warning was issued for the region on Tuesday by the National Weather Service, as schools and businesses were closed and mail delivery was stopped.

The Pistons had not arrived back in Detroit as of early Wednesday afternoon. Weather and problems with the plane kept them from flying out after the game Monday and they sat on the tarmac for hours on Tuesday before getting back off the plane, according to The Athletic.

The Wizards are in Detroit and went through shoot-around late Wednesday morning, but will not play. The Wizards are scheduled to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday and face the Brooklyn Nets on the road Saturday. The Pistons have back-to-back home games against the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns on Friday and Saturday, so moving the game to Thursday seems unlikely.

The Wizard are on a six-game winning streak, the longest current run in the NBA.

Loading...