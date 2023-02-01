Wizards’ game at Detroit postponed with Pistons stuck in Dallas

The Washington Wizards’ road game against the Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to travel issues for the home team, the NBA announced. A date for a rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

The Pistons played on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, but were unable to fly out afterward. Dallas has been dealing with Winter weather issues for days, which has wreaked havoc with travel in the area. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had more than 1,300 flights canceled as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Flightaware.com, and more than 1,000 on Tuesday. An ice storm warning was issued for the region on Tuesday by the National Weather Service, as schools and businesses were closed and mail delivery was stopped.