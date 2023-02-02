Arrest warrant issued for Bengals’ Joe Mixon on menacing charge

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing, according to court documents. Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman Jan. 21 in Cincinnati and saying to her, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you,” according to a complaint and an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Further details of the alleged incident were not available. A spokesman for the Cincinnati Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mixon was not available to comment. His agent, Peter Schaffer, told the league-owned NFL Network that he expects the charge to be dropped Friday.

“It was a rush to judgment,” Schaffer said. “They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard.”

Schaffer did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Mixon’s mother told the Cincinnati Enquirer, “Did he do it? No, he didn’t.”

The Bengals said in a statement: “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

The Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in an AFC playoff game Jan. 22 in Orchard Park, N.Y. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. Mixon played in both games.

Mixon, 26, could face discipline by the NFL under the personal conduct policy if the allegations are substantiated. He has spent six seasons with the Bengals, who selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft despite off-field issues before he reached the league.

Mixon fractured several bones in a woman’s face when he punched her in a 2014 incident at a sandwich shop near the University of Oklahoma campus. Mixon was charged with a misdemeanor that was dropped when he reached a plea deal involving counseling and community service. He reportedly also reached a settlement with the woman. Mixon reportedly told police that he heard a racial slur by the woman’s male friend and reacted to being slapped by the woman. The school suspended Mixon for the 2014 season.

