Howard continues to be the standard, and now it just needs a title

Howard’s Gabby Kennerly leaped from the weakside and erased a shot by sending it out of bounds midway through the first quarter Friday. Howard and Hammond girls’ basketball were tightly matched through the opening frame Friday in Ellicott City, a rarity for the Lions. But as the game progressed, it quickly became apparent which school had controlled Howard County for years.

Howard, the class of its area, pulled away with a 74-43 victory to continue a season — and really a decade or so — of dominance.

The win came after senior night festivities that summarized this most recent period of near-perfection. The Lions (17-1) are 61-2 in the last three years since seniors Gabby Kennerly and Samiyah Nasir arrived. A third senior, Jenna Vetter, has played varsity since her junior year. Their sophomore seasons were canceled because of the pandemic.

Howard is undefeated within the county over the three seasons, consistently delivering commanding performances. It has won every county game this season by at least 29 points. Its last six matchups against county foes have been wins of 31, 37, 42, 55, 63 and 62 points.

Scott Robinson, who has coached the program since 2010, has maintained that excellence across his tenure. The Lions have won at least 17 games in every season since he arrived.

That success has built upon itself, keeping talent in the program and helping it flourish. Kennerly, who scored 20 on Friday and was named All-Met honorable mention as a junior, was recruited as an eighth-grader by multiple local private schools, including McDonogh and Spalding.

But she had watched Howard play and was impressed.

“Coach Robinson, without any bias, he’s definitely a college-level coach,” Kennerly said this week. “He’s getting every person that he’s coaching ready for the college level. … Even if we’re up by 40 points, he’s still going to be the same coach he is when we’re down by 40 points. He’s still going to push us.”

Robinson crafted the team’s image on hard work. It has been carried on through the seniors, who set examples of leadership to young players who then demonstrate it when they become more experienced.

Nasir and Kennerly were the freshmen once, but now they’re the ones expected to guide the Lions. They have embraced the responsibility, with Nasir saying they need to uphold the program’s reputation.

Despite all the success, just two girls’ basketball banners hang in Howard’s gym. One is from the program’s 1994 state championship; the other commemorates the 2020 squad’s 25-0 season that was cut short due to the pandemic.

Robinson laments that missed chance, calling it the Lions’ deepest team. Last year, Howard fell to Poly in the Class 3A title game.

But the coach, whose lone girls’ basketball title came with Mt. Hebron in 2008, said he doesn’t dwell on the lack of a championship with Howard, choosing to measure his success more by the relationships he has cultivated with players. Any desire he has to win stems from wanting the girls to experience a championship, he said.

For Kennerly, a championship would dwarf any 50-point win. Still, she acknowledged her team’s achievements are already enough to leave their legacy at Howard.

Nasir wants to complete the “unfinished business” her squad has had since freshman year. But she doesn’t want a singular goal to consume the team.

“You can’t focus on those types of things,” she said. “Honestly, if you trust in the process, and you do what you’re doing … things will come into fruition.”

