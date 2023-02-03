Wizards’ six-game winning streak ends with a major meltdown

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bradley Beal was having fun, at least for one half of Friday’s game. Late in the first quarter, with the Wizards’ lead approaching 20 points over the Portland Trail Blazers, Beal, after chasing a loose ball, ran over to where his wife and two sons were sitting courtside to grab some of their snacks.

Beal was being cheeky, but the feeling faded after halftime and was replaced with dread. Washington lost to the Portland Trail Blazers, 124-116, at Capital One Arena after surrendering the 20-point lead they held for much for the first half.

Credit Portland guards Anfernee Simons and Damian Lillard for the turnaround.

With Simons and Lillard in rhythm after a slow start, Portland (26-26) torched a complacent Wizards’ squad with nine three-pointers in the third quarter to fuel a comeback effort and snap the hosts’ six-game winning streak.

Washington has a chance to get back on track against the Nets on Saturday in Brooklyn, where the franchise was thrown into chaos again Friday when Kyrie Irving, a starter in the league’s All-Star Game later this month, requested a trade.

But before moving onto the Nets, the Wizards (24-27) had to deal with what was in front of them.

In the first half it looked like it was going to be an easy night of work for Washington. The team built a double-digit lead less than three minutes after tip-off and made it a 20-point gap with two minutes left in the first quarter. As they cruised, they flaunted and had a bit of fun — Beal with the snack stunt and Daniel Gafford with crowd-pleasing dunks.

Perhaps most impressive was how they made Lillard — a seven-time all-star, including this season — look mortal.

But the Wizards could have predicted that Lillard would get hot. The guard entered the contest having put up spectacular numbers in the previous 10 games: he averaged 38 points and shot 52.4 percent from the field, 40.7 percent from the three-point arc (on 11.8 three-point attempts per game) and 95.9 percent from the free throw line (where he averaged 12.1 attempts).

Lillard finished Friday with 29 points while Simons led the team with 33.

Simons, a 23-year-old guard, made nine three-pointers. Washington’s perimeter defense faded in the second half, wasting good offensive performances from Beal (34 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (32).

Washington fell short despite shooting 50 percent from the field.

Backup forward Anthony Gill remained in the league’s covid protocols Friday and almost certainly will not travel with the team to Brooklyn.

