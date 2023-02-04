Landon wrestling leaves no doubt about who rules the IAC

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For much of the late 2000s and early to mid-2010s, Georgetown Prep dominated Interstate Athletic Conference wrestling. But the title of top dog — or top bear in this case — now unequivocally belongs to Landon. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Saturday at Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda, Landon continued its run of excellence at the IAC championships by winning its fourth title since 2018.

The day’s most exciting match involved Landon senior David LaPrade, who nearly was pinned but escaped and went on to defeat James Blackman of St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in the 190-pound final. Afterward, LaPrade jumped up and fist-pumped toward his teammates.

“Definitely the beginnings of a dynasty,” LaPrade said. “That’s what our coach has been preaching all year — just building a legacy that will last and being the dominant team for many years to come.”

The Bears, who finished with 252.5 points, sent 13 of their 14 wrestlers to the finals and won eight of those matchups. Georgetown Prep (89) was a distant second, followed by St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (85), Bullis (79.5), St. Albans (68) and Episcopal (57).

Landon Coach Andy Katz’s roster has nine seniors, but after a change in weight classes, several top upperclassmen didn’t make his starting lineup — including Anthony Savoy, last year’s IAC champ at 170 pounds.

“We had 56 kids come out this year, and they're all dedicated,” Katz said. “We got a great freshman class, and it started with this senior class.”

The Bears competed without one of their top wrestlers Saturday: Junior Will Levy won the 138-pound class last year but remains out after having shoulder surgery in December. In his stead, Talan Smith prevailed in the second period of his final.

“This is probably one of the best teams, if not the best team, in our school’s history,” said Conrad Brady, the 150-pound champion. “Just the work ethic that we all carry … that culture is really empowering to be a part of.”

Katz said he hopes Landon’s run attracts future wrestling standouts.

“Our guys have been working hard all year long,” he said. “We’ve gotten a little better each year, and we’re starting to pay off the benefits.”

Georgetown Prep, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes and Bullis had four wrestlers apiece reach the finals. The IAC’s outstanding wrestler award went to Georgetown Prep senior Tank Spelta, who prevailed at 120 pounds.

