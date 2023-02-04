Maryland manhandles Minnesota for its fourth straight win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Five times, the Maryland men’s basketball team had tried to beat a fellow Big Ten team on the road, but it needed much more favorable circumstances — a game against shorthanded, last-place Minnesota — to break through. The Terrapins ended their skid in emphatic fashion Saturday night, cruising to an 81-46 victory at Williams Arena with a promising performance.

Maryland has won four in a row, and the Terps (16-7, 7-5) dominated this matchup from start to finish. The Terps tied their biggest win in conference play since joining the Big Ten in 2014; they beat Ohio State, 100-65, in January 2016. Even with a 20-point halftime lead, Maryland kept pushing and started the second half on a 16-3 run.

The Terps outclassed the struggling Golden Gophers (7-15, 1-11) in nearly every area. Maryland shot 52.4 percent compared with 34.2 percent for Minnesota. The Terps hit 9 of 21 attempts from three-point range, while the Gophers finished 2 for 14. Ian Martinez, a junior guard who comes off the bench, led the Terps by hitting 3 of 6 attempts from three, and five players contributed at least one.

Advertisement

Maryland’s offense looked fluid — it had 17 assists against five turnovers — and the Terps, with nine steals, forced Minnesota into 16 giveaways.

In the Gophers’ previous two games, they gave up 81 points at Northwestern and 90 at Rutgers; Maryland capitalized on those defensive woes in similar fashion. Four Terps scored in double figures: Julian Reese (16 points), Jahmir Young (14), Donta Scott (13) and Martinez (11). Coach Kevin Willard used the final stretch to give minutes to several rarely used players and to keep his starters from a taking on a heavy load just three days before their next road test at Michigan State.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

Strong start

Much of the Terps’ trouble on the road in conference games had stemmed from poor starts. In its first five Big Ten road trips, Maryland had shot 25 percent from the floor in the opening 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Against the Gophers, the Terps hit 9 of 13 field goals during that stretch to start the game at a blistering clip. On the defensive end, Maryland forced a shot-clock violation on Minnesota’s first possession and maintained the intensity that had lifted the Terps to three straight wins at home.

Maryland’s offensive efficiency barely wavered, and Minnesota’s defense looked out of sorts. The Terps had a double-digit lead less than eight minutes in, and their advantage extended to 22 points with 5:46 left in the half. That tied Maryland’s largest lead in Big Ten play this season — and Maryland set a new season best as its advantage ballooned to 42 points in the final minutes.

Minnesota had its most promising burst, an 8-0 run, near the end of the first half, but that only cut its deficit to 14 points. By halftime, the Terps had a 41-21 edge.

Garcia’s absence

Sophomore forward Dawson Garcia, the Gophers’ leading scorer and rebounder, missed his fourth straight game with a bone bruise in his right foot. Minnesota entered the game averaging just 61.8 points, ranking 341st among 352 Division I teams, and its trouble worsened without Garcia, who contributes 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Advertisement

Pharrel Payne, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward, managed to slice through Maryland’s defense at times and finished with 14 points. No other Minnesota player had more than eight.

Climbing the standings

With the win, the Terps climbed into a tie for third place in the Big Ten. Indiana, Illinois and Iowa join Maryland with a 7-5 record, behind only Purdue (11-2) and Rutgers (8-4). By following the conference’s tiebreaking procedures, Maryland currently lands in fourth.

The standings are clogged in the middle: Nine teams have between five and seven wins. If the Terps can rise toward the top of that pack, they could earn a favorable seed in the conference tournament.

Maryland’s schedule for the final month of the regular season isn’t too difficult. The Terps have a home game against Minnesota and a matchup at Nebraska remaining, and those are the league’s bottom two teams. In his first season, Willard will have a chance to lead the Terps, now firmly in the NCAA tournament picture, to a better-than-expected finish in conference play.

GiftOutline Gift Article