Capitals sign winger Sonny Milano to three-year, $5.7 million extension

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Washington Capitals re-signed winger Sonny Milano to a three-year, $5.7 million contract extension Saturday, the latest development during the team’s busy all-star break. Just a day before, the Capitals signed Dylan Strome to a five-year, $25 million extension. With the trade deadline looming March 3, the Strome signing gave Washington a long-term option at center and the Milano deal provided offensive-minded depth on the wing.

Milano, 26, has eight goals and 14 assists in 40 games. Washington signed him to a one-year, $750,000 contract in mid-October after he was without a team when the season began.

Milano was at Calgary Flames training camp on a tryout contract, but the Flames cut him free. Last season, he had 14 goals and 20 assists in 66 games for the Anaheim Ducks. The 6-foot, 194-pound forward was selected 16th in the 2014 draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, who traded him to Anaheim in 2020.

Milano said in January that he had a chip on his shoulder and had “something to prove.” It appears he has proved enough to Washington’s coaching staff and management.

When center Nicklas Backstrom and winger Tom Wilson returned to action in early January, Milano was at risk of becoming a healthy scratch. Instead, he remained in the lineup and continued to produce. Since debuting with the Capitals on Nov. 5, the Massapequa, N.Y., native’s goal total ranks fourth on the team.

The Capitals entered the all-star break holding the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Washington’s first game after the break is next Saturday at the Boston Bruins, who have the NHL’s best record.

