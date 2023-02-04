Virginia Tech takes down No. 6 Virginia for a much-needed résumé boost

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BLACKSBURG, Va. — In dire need of a résumé-boosting victory for its flickering NCAA tournament hopes, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team took down No. 6 Virginia for a cathartic 74-68 win Saturday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC) won for the third time in four games and earned a split in the Commonwealth Clash. Point guard Sean Pedulla led the way with a game-high 22 points. Forward Justyn Mutts added 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting with eight assists and four rebounds — and received postgame congratulations from Hokies fans who stormed the court.

“We’re trying to make it back from the abyss,” said Coach Mike Young, whose Hokies lost seven straight ACC games from mid-December to mid-January after starting the season 11-1. “... We’ve got a ways to go, but, yes, the term was ‘the abyss’ — and we were there. Let’s hope that we can continue to move in a positive direction.”

Virginia (17-4, 9-3) had its seven-game winning streak snapped amid missed layups and wayward three-point shooting (6 for 18). The Hokies shot 50.9 percent in front of a raucous crowd of 8,925; Virginia had allowed 70-plus points just one time this season.

Forward Jayden Gardner’s 20 points were a team high for the Cavaliers, who fell into a second-place tie in the ACC with Pittsburgh. Both are a half-game behind No. 20 Clemson, which fell at home to No. 23 Miami later Saturday.

After winning the first meeting, 78-68, on Jan. 18 in Charlottesville, Virginia fell to its in-state rival at Cassell Coliseum for the third time in a row. It never led Saturday.

“What they did a very good job of today was, when we had a lapse or a breakdown, they made us pay,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “Every time the game was tight, we just weren’t plugged in, missed a coverage or being in the right spot — and, boom, it was a bucket.”

A layup by Reece Beekman pulled the Cavaliers within 65-61 with 1:44 left, but Virginia Tech countered with Grant Basile’s basket and then made 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to secure its third Quadrant 1 win.

The largest lead of the second half for Virginia Tech, 55-45, came courtesy of Hunter Cattoor’s three-pointer with 8:19 to play. Those were the first points of the game for Cattoor, who had missed his first six field goal attempts.

Kihei Clark answered with five points in a row to cut the margin in half, and Beekman got a contested jumper in the lane to fall with 6:42 left to draw Virginia within one possession. But the Hokies expanded their lead to 60-52 on Basile’s reverse layup and a deep three-pointer by Cattoor.

“Every game is a must-win at this point,” Mutts said. “At the end of the day, [the NCAA tournament selection committee] is going to view it through their own perspective. I think we’ve got a great team. We just weren’t putting it together for a little while. We struggled at the end of games, but I think we’re pound for pound one of the best teams in the ACC regardless of what the record might say.”

Here’s what else to know about Saturday’s matchup:

Rough outing for Franklin

Virginia guard Armaan Franklin’s streak of 10 straight games scoring in double figures ended. The senior finished with six points on 2-for-9 shooting; he missed a dunk and failed to hit the rim on a three-point attempt early in the game. The latter miss drew chants of “Air ball! Air ball!” from Hokies fans, who hounded Franklin throughout the game.

The last time Franklin did not reach double figures was Dec. 20 in a 66-64 loss at Miami. In that game, he missed all seven field goal attempts and finished with zero points.

Maddox out again

Hokies guard Darius Maddox missed a third consecutive game while attending to a personal matter, athletic department officials said. The Bowie native has not played since Jan. 23 during a 78-75 victory over Duke; he did not attempt a field goal in six minutes off the bench. That was the second straight game that he did not score.

Maddox has labored from the field this season; he is shooting 64 for 171 (37.4 percent), including 20 for 62 (32.3 percent) on three-pointers. Last season as a top reserve, he shot 51.2 percent overall and 50.6 percent from behind the arc for the ACC tournament champions.

