Ja Morant says friend was banned from games after incident with Pacers

Grizzlies star Ja Morant indicated Sunday that at least one of his friends has been banned for a year from Memphis’s home games following an incident late last month that led to an NBA investigation. The Athletic reported earlier Sunday that, after a Jan. 29 game at Memphis against Indiana, members of the Pacers alleged a red laser was pointed at them from a car containing Morant and others. The game had featured some contentious moments, and one sequence involved Morant’s father and a close friend of the 23-year-old point guard.

Some witnesses at the scene of the alleged postgame incident, per the Athletic, believed the pointed laser came from a gun. At the time, the Pacers were reportedly on their team bus in the loading area of Memphis’s FedEx Forum, getting ready to depart.

“We felt we were in grave danger,” a member of the Pacers’ traveling party told the Athletic. The website said sources with whom it spoke wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation from those they accused, and that the same reasoning deterred them from filing a police report.

In a statement provided to The Washington Post, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said, “While we substantiated that a postgame situation arose that was confrontational, based on interviews and other evidence gathered, we could not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon.”

“Certain individuals involved in the postgame situation and a related matter during the game that night have been subsequently banned from attending games in the arena,” Bass added. He said the decision came after “NBA Security and league investigators conducted an investigation interviewing numerous eyewitnesses and reviewing video surveillance.”

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said the fallout from the NBA probe was “addressed internally.”

“They did a full-on investigation, and we were fully compliant with it,” he told reporters. “I think they came out with a statement saying nothing was corroborated or found. So that’s what I know, and that’s all I’m going to comment about.”

Morant, who was recently selected for the NBA All-Star Game for a second straight season, responded on Twitter to a clip of Jenkins’s comments using a slang term to accuse the Pacers of lying. He said his “brother” ended up banned for a year from Memphis’s home games.

did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable 😂 https://t.co/08p4E8xhJJ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 5, 2023

Regarding the ban, Morant appeared to reference Davonte Pack, who has been described as a longtime friend and was ejected from the game against the Pacers.

That incident unfolded during the third quarter of the Jan. 29 game, which Memphis went on to win, 112-100. While members of the Grizzlies and Pacers jawed at one another, Pack reportedly walked onto the court to express his displeasure, which resulted in a game official calling for security to escort Pack off the floor.

At a postgame news conference at which he addressed the sequence, Morant said his father had been told to “shut up” by Indiana’s Andrew Nembhard. Morant said he came over to check the “temperature” of Nembhard, at which point Indiana’s Chris Duarte “tried to push” the Memphis player. Then some more Pacers players intervened and Duarte “started talking.” Morant noted then that his “brother” got kicked out of the arena.

Ja Morant and Andrew Nembhard got into it and eventually James Johnson got involved. Looks like Ja Morant’s friend Davonte Pack was escorted off the floor. pic.twitter.com/etvu1yIXHZ — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 30, 2023

James Johnson is screaming at Ja Morant's best friend, Davonte Pack.



They just escorted him out of his courtside seat. He sits with Tee Morant every game. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) January 30, 2023

The alleged incident with the laser pointing, per the Athletic, occurred after Pack and several other men emerged from cars parked in the loading area. As the Pacers prepared to board their bus, Pack’s group made menacing remarks at them, to which some members of Indiana’s team responded before NBA and arena security moved to defuse the situation.

Morant was then alleged to have gotten into a vehicle with Pack and others. The Athletic said sources described a red laser emitting from inside the car and being trained on Indiana players, coaches and others.

A spokesman for the Grizzlies did not immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment.

Bass said if “additional information becomes available related to the postgame situation, the league office will conduct a further review.”

Morant’s father, Tee Morant, has been a fixture at his son’s games. Among other notable moments, he has had lighthearted interactions with the fathers of NBA stars Stephen Curry and Karl-Anthony Towns.

In January, Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe apologized after engaging in a heated verbal confrontation with multiple Memphis players, plus Tee Morant, during a Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles.

