Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Diamond Miller stuck out her tongue and flexed as anyone might do during a dominant performance. This Sunday matinee was a tussle between top-10 teams, No. 10 Ohio State at No. 8 Maryland, but Miller turned the second half into her showcase for the Wooden Award, college basketball’s top honor.

The Terrapins’ star guard stretched the floor to the perimeter, moved gracefully in the paint and then grew so irritated by what she viewed as the Buckeyes’ “dirty” tactics that she counseled them on how true physicality should look — flexing on them and everything.

“I was definitely [ticked] off. They were playing dirty,” Miller said. “Not really dirty, I guess, because people call me a dirty player, but they were very aggressive towards me, and I guess I just showed a little of what real aggression is, so ...”

Advertisement

Miller finished there. No more words were necessary after the Terps throttled Ohio State, 90-54, to survive another day against the nation’s toughest remaining schedule. A performance such as Sunday’s hinted at why this season could end more favorably than last season, with Maryland flexing more muscle than just Miller’s biceps.

This wasn’t the Diamond Miller show. Rather, it was the Terps at their finest. A confident and motivated Maryland (19-5 overall, 10-3 in the Big Ten) can beat just about anyone, as it proved by earning its fifth win over a ranked opponent.

“Just a 40-minute game — we’ve been waiting for that,” Coach Brenda Frese said. “Just to see it on display was an awesome [thing] to watch.”

Miller, Maryland’s unquestioned leader and one of the best players in the nation, finished with 29 points (on 11-for-16 shooting) and 10 rebounds. Before she got going, though, she had help. Senior guard Abby Meyers provided early scoring. Senior Lavender Briggs had moments when she looked more like the player she was at Florida before she entered the transfer portal. And sophomore Shyanne Sellers’s stat line looked like a typo: plus-38 while on the floor.

Advertisement

Meyers had 11 of Maryland’s 19 first-quarter points. In the second, Briggs made an impact off the bench with a one-handed tip-in over a defender. Then Briggs and Sellers teamed up, with Briggs sending a well-executed pass to a cutting Sellers, who finished through a foul. So before Miller scored her second basket of the game with 5:36 left in the quarter, Maryland already had opened a double-digit lead that would eventually swell to 39 points.

The onslaught was Maryland’s most lopsided victory over a top-10 team in program history. It was a roar in early February, when almost every game seems to pit Maryland against a ranked Big Ten rival. And it was a launch into the weeks ahead, when the games will truly matter.

On Thursday, Maryland visited No. 6 Iowa, where Hawkeyes star guard Caitlin Clark shot from every logo she could find — and shot the Terps out of the gym. They lost, 96-82. Clark fileted their defense for 42 points. By Sunday, the Terps were miffed but ready to return to their defensive ways.

Advertisement

“I was extremely frustrated after the Iowa game just because I felt like we did not perform the way we needed to perform for that game, and we knew we were capable of competing and beating teams like Iowa,” Miller said. “So coming out today it was extremely crucial for us just to show that we could play 40 minutes and we are one of the top contenders in the Big Ten.”

The Maryland team that reached the Sweet 16 last season had scoring punch but lacked the defensive variety and cohesion of this squad. The Terps have held six of their past seven opponents to 30 points or fewer in the first half. They press. They flow in and out of man and zone defenses. They take away possessions — 15 steals against Ohio State — and cash them into points.

This attacking style, which the Terps used to score 24 points off turnovers Sunday, should serve notice to all of their upcoming opponents, including the challengers found in the bracket come March.

Advertisement

“I absolutely believe that we made a statement,” Sellers said of Sunday’s win. “If people don’t believe it, they’re going to have to find out when they play us.”

Statement made.

Meyers, hearing her teammate talk that talk, snapped her fingers and pantomimed a mic drop. With that, Miller, Sellers and Meyers left the dais. Their play had backed up every confident word they uttered afterward. When the Terps next see Iowa (Feb. 21 in College Park) and Ohio State (Feb. 24 in Columbus for the regular season finale), they will need to back it up again.

“[It’s] just understanding that, if we don’t play 40 minutes of a complete game, that we are beatable,” Miller said, explaining her mind-set for those rematches. “Knowing that just gives me all the motivation I need to continue to play all 40 minutes and play as extremely hard as I possibly can.”

GiftOutline Gift Article