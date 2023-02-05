No. 8 Maryland blasts No. 10 Ohio State for a statement win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After Thursday’s lackluster loss at No. 6 Iowa, eighth-ranked Maryland didn’t get back to College Park until 4 a.m. Friday. Even at that point, several Terrapins players couldn’t sleep, so they stayed up to watch their loss again. No one was pleased with the result, but the Terps were even more upset about the way they lost.

That feeling was fresh in the Terps’ minds Sunday afternoon as they hosted No. 10 Ohio State. They made sure another sleepless night was not in the cards: The Terps never trailed as they rolled to a 90-54 victory.

“I was extremely frustrated after the Iowa game,” guard Diamond Miller said, “just because I felt like we did not perform the way we needed to perform for that game, and we knew we were capable of competing and beating teams like Iowa. So coming out today was extremely crucial for us just to show that we can play 40 minutes and we are one of the top contenders in the Big Ten.”

The Terps (19-5, 10-3) have now defeated five ranked teams, including three top-10 opponents. Their 36-point edge Sunday was the largest margin of victory in program history against a top-10 team, surpassing a 27-point win over No. 7 Penn State in 1991. After starting 19-0 and rising to a No. 2 ranking, the Buckeyes (20-4, 9-4) have lost four of five.

“I absolutely believe that we made a statement,” said Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers, who had 19 points and nine assists. “If people don’t believe it, they’re going to have to find out when they play us.”

Abby Meyers (22 points, six rebounds) did the heavy lifting for the Terps in the first half, and Miller (29 points, 10 rebounds) closed the game with authority, pushing a 42-30 halftime lead to 69-44 after three quarters. Miller poured in 16 points in the third quarter alone, showing off her strength and flexing to the crowd’s approval on multiple occasions.

“A few words were exchanged,” Miller said of the third quarter. “I wanted to play hard for my teammates out there and by any means necessary. We were just trying to get momentum. I was definitely [ticked] off. ... They were very aggressive towards me, and I guess I just showed a little of what real aggression is.”

Maryland has won six of seven, and its defense has been the most impressive part of that surge. Before Thursday’s 96-82 loss at Iowa, no opponent scored even 30 first-half points during the Terps’ five-game winning streak. (The Hawkeyes erupted for 56.)

Ohio State managed just seven points in the first quarter Sunday; Maryland closed on a 12-0 run to take a 12-point lead. Meyers had 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the quarter. The Buckeyes shot 37.5 percent in the first half and just 30 percent after halftime. Their 54 points were a season low by 11.

“It’s energy and effort,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said of the defense. “We rate ourselves at halftime on a scale of 1 to 10. And when we went into halftime against Iowa, we rated ourselves a 5, which infuriated me. But today it was 9.”

Taylor Thierry led Ohio State with 21 points. Former Maryland guard Taylor Mikesell added 12.

The Terps are in third place in the Big Ten, trailing No. 4 Indiana (12-1) and Iowa (11-1). Maryland visits Northwestern on Thursday and still must host Iowa and travel to Ohio State.

“They played a great game, and we were really bad,” Ohio State Coach Kevin McGuff said. “That was to their credit. They coached better, played better — just everything was better about them today. ... I thought in the first quarter we got enough good shots, but we didn’t capitalize. After that, we got a little bit anxious and kind of took some quick bad shots trying to get back in the game.”

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

A little help

The Terps got a welcome contribution off the bench from senior guard Lavender Briggs: She had eight points and five rebounds. She has been streaky but could be an X-factor for a deep NCAA tournament run if she can score consistently.

Briggs averaged 19.7 points as a sophomore at Florida in 2020-21 but came into Sunday’s game averaging 6.4. She had reached double figures just once in the previous seven games.

Sheldon’s quiet return

Ohio State had senior guard Jacy Sheldon (leg) on the court for the first time since late November. Last season, she was an Associated Press all-American honorable mention, an all-Big Ten first-team selection and an all-Big Ten defensive-team pick.

Sheldon averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals as a junior. She managed five points on 2-for-8 shooting in 25 minutes Sunday.

“With Jacy coming back, that’s going to help,” McGuff said. “We play faster with her in the game. I think we can potentially get more transition baskets. ... So I think once she gets in her flow, I think that’s going to be a huge boost for us.”

