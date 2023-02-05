The Orioles’ rebuild is behind them. Uncertainty is not.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — Friday morning, as frigid winds whipped around the frozen field out the window of the warehouse at Camden Yards, Baltimore Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias made a quiet but earnest declaration. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I believe our rebuild is behind us,” Elias said. He admitted that this, the start of his fifth spring training as head of the Orioles’ baseball operations, is the first he will begin “standing here talking openly about the playoffs.” Before, the Orioles hoped their baseball revival was coming. Now, after a stunning 83-win season engineered by a roster they didn’t necessarily expect to provide it, they believe that revival has arrived.

Elias and Co. have every reason to believe that what happens this year on the field will be transformative for their organization, the beginning of a golden baseball era — a turning of the page into the better future he promised when he arrived. But what happens around Camden Yards, in court rooms and at negotiating tables in the greater Baltimore area, threatens transformation of a different kind.

As their baseball officials beam at the possibilities before them, the Orioles’ ownership group is stumbling through self-inflicted uncertainty and messy litigation. Last week, the Orioles declined to extend their lease at Camden Yards for five years by the Feb. 1 deadline, meaning it now expires at the end of 2023, according to a team official.

That decision does not necessarily validate long-standing speculation that chairman and CEO John Angelos secretly harbors desires to move the team to his second home in Nashville, where his wife’s entertainment company is headquartered. In fact, he seemed to go out of his way to suggest the opposite in a statement the Orioles issued last week — something he has done repeatedly in his few public statements in recent years.

“I am looking forward to continuing to collaborate with Governor Moore, his administration, and the Maryland Stadium Authority in order to bring to Baltimore the modern, sustainable, and electrifying sports and entertainment destination the State of Maryland deserves,” Angelos said in the statement.

“We greatly appreciate Governor [Wes] Moore’s vision and commitment as we seize the tremendous opportunity to redefine the paradigm of what a Major League Baseball venue represents and thereby revitalize downtown Baltimore. It is my hope and expectation that, together with Governor Moore and the new members and new chairman of the MSA Board, we can again fully realize the potential of Camden Yards to serve as a catalyst for Baltimore’s second renaissance.”

In some ways, prioritizing a longer-term deal makes sense. A Maryland law passed last year authorized the Maryland Stadium Authority to borrow up to $600 million each for improvements to Camden Yards and nearby M&T Bank Stadium, a clear attempt to keep both the Orioles and the NFL’s Ravens in Baltimore long-term. But five years would hardly be enough time to take full advantage of the remodeling opportunities afforded by those funds, let alone the finished improvements.

But Angelos, who now runs the team in place of his ailing father and longtime Orioles owner Peter Angelos, could have decided to pick up the option anyway, then negotiate a longer deal with the Maryland Stadium Authority without the specter of departure hovering over Eutaw Street all summer. Declining the extension imposes a deadline that means the 2023 season will be played amid questions about the franchise’s future that a press release does not definitively answer. The Angelos family, after all, is not exactly known for measured predictability.

In fact, by the time Elias and the Orioles hope to be celebrating a strong first half with a restful all-star break, ownership could be ensconced in a Baltimore courtroom, airing out grievances in a mess of litigation and infighting that has consumed the family since illness rendered Peter Angelos unable to run the team.

Last June, John’s brother Louis filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that the Orioles’ CEO used his father’s illness as an excuse to “plunder” his fortune and run the team in ways contrary to his father’s wishes. John was named the Orioles control person in 2020, while Louis took over the law firm that Peter Angelos used to build his fortune. A jury trial is scheduled to begin July 11, by which time the Orioles hope to be enjoying their most exciting baseball summer in years.

And somehow, despite the unflattering chaos surrounding their ownership group — chaos that also includes John Angelos suggesting a reporter was out of line for asking about the team’s future during a news conference on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, then promising to open the team’s books and answer those questions soon (he hasn’t) — the baseball side of the operation appears downright functional.

For example, despite ownership’s stinginess with payroll during the Orioles’ rebuild, Elias said that this winter, he got everything he wanted. This is the prudent thing for any head of baseball operations to say, lest he suggest his bosses did not provide the resources he needed.

But Elias’s roster is loaded with young talent and more is on the way. The Orioles did not endure years of futility to block the talent they accumulated just as it graduated. Adley Rutschman established himself last summer as one of the game’s best catchers as soon as he made his long-anticipated debut. Gunnar Henderson seems ready to star on the left side of the infield, where Ramón Urías already surprised with a Gold Glove win in 2023. Ryan Mountcastle, who will start the season at age 26, already has one 30-homer season under his belt and owns a career .774 OPS despite what the first baseman/left fielder considered a down year in 2022.

The team also expects its stable of young starters to improve, and for long-heralded prospects D.L. Hall and Grayson Rodriguez to make an impact this year, and traded for Oakland Athletics lefty Cole Irvin to provide experience as they do so. Their bullpen, which was one of the best in baseball last year, is largely intact absent breakout closer Jorge Lopez.

So it is downright believable that the $10 million they gave to veteran innings eater Kyle Gibson and the $8 million they bet on a bounce-back year from veteran second baseman Adam Frazier, plus the portion of veteran catcher James McCann’s $12 million salary they agreed to take on when they acquired him from the New York Mets, leaves the roster near where Elias hoped it would be.

Even so, the Orioles play in one of the most harrowing divisions in baseball, one that will no longer be surprised by their relevance. They are betting on young players that have not yet proven they can live up to expectations, or do so consistently. The rebuild is over, but in this sport, on-field uncertainty never really ends.

“We also live in the reality of our business. You know, we approach things very carefully. We have a lot of really smart and experienced people in our front office working on our plan, and that includes growing the team over the next few years, managing our payroll, trying to get into contracts that make sense for the long haul,” Elias said. “ … It’s something that I think, you know, a team like the Orioles in particular has to be careful about. There’s a lot to go that goes into it. The bottom line is we want to do the best that we can in our situation, and we want to win.”

Their “situation” remains complicated by playing in a small market in a free-spending division, by uncertainty over ownership’s plans for the franchise and its city, and by the fact that despite John Angelos’s constant assurances to the contrary, widespread speculation swirls that his family may not plan to own the Orioles long-term. The Orioles rebuild is behind them. The question now is what lies ahead.

