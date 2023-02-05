Stephen Curry likely out through NBA all-star break with leg injury

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stephen Curry scored 50 points to win All-Star Game MVP honors last year, but a left leg injury is expected to prevent the Golden State Warriors guard from delivering an encore performance at the upcoming midseason showcase in Salt Lake City. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With roughly two minutes remaining in the third quarter of Golden State’s 119-113 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Curry came up limping while defending a drive by McKinley Wright IV. As Wright entered the paint, his right knee appeared to make contact with Curry’s left knee, which then seemed to bend unnaturally. Curry immediately hopped toward the baseline and entered the stands as he tried not to put pressure on his left leg.

The 34-year-old Curry left the game and did not return, finishing with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists in 26 minutes. Though the Warriors have yet to reveal Curry’s official diagnosis, the injury is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks in advance of the Feb. 19 All-Star Game, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Athletic first reported Curry’s estimated timeline.

Golden State has five games remaining before All-Star Weekend, and its first game after the break will be on Feb. 23 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said after Saturday’s game that Curry underwent an X-ray, which was negative, and a follow-up MRI, noting that there was “a concern level, for sure” given the need for additional testing.

“It’s not the first time,” Kerr said. “He plays hard and he’s all over the floor. This has happened many, many times over the years, so fingers crossed that he’s okay.”

Back in December, Curry suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for nearly a month. The Warriors, who have struggled through an inconsistent season after last year’s championship, went 6-5 in his absence. Golden State enters Sunday’s action as the West’s No. 7 seed with a 27-26 record.

Curry, who won his fourth title and his first Finals MVP last season, was selected as one of 10 all-star starters in January. If he is unable to participate, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will name an injury replacement. The top candidates include Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

