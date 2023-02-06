Aaron Rodgers hears ‘Raiders’ chants while winning Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It may not have been the win on a February Sunday that Aaron Rodgers wanted most, but he expressed plenty of satisfaction after his first victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Along the way, Rodgers did little to tamp down speculation that if and when he eventually suits up for another NFL game, it will be for a team other than the Green Bay Packers.

While walking the courses that comprise the tournament in Monterey County, Calif., Rodgers was serenaded with chants for him to join other squads. His participation in the pro-am — which unfolded a week before the Super Bowl and almost a month after the Packers squandered their chance to make the playoffs — came amid rampant speculation that Rodgers and Green Bay could be parting ways.

The 39-year-old quarterback has played it coy regarding his preference, be it to stay in Green Bay, get traded or simply retire. That didn’t stop NFL fans from bombarding him with suggestions.

Advertisement

“It was, ‘Come to the Raiders,’ ‘Come to the Niners,’ ‘Come to the Cowboys.’ A couple of Jets calls out there,” Rodgers said after he and playing partner Ben Silverman combined for a field-topping score of 26 under par over 54 holes. “But a lot of Raiders presence. You heard that ‘Raiders’ chant the last four days, for sure.”

That’s a pretty big smile from Aaron Rodgers😁



RAAAAAIDDDEERRRRS!!! pic.twitter.com/XQ2v4t9czo — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) February 4, 2023

That assessment echoed comments Rodgers gave to CBS on Saturday, when he said: “It’s such a great event. The fans are amazing. A lot of people yelling different teams they want me to come to next year, which has been fun, because we’ve got a little inside bet going about which team’s going to have the most fans.

“Just going to say the predominant team we hear as we’re walking is ‘Raiders.’ A lot of Raiders fans are encouraging me,” he continued then, adding with a laugh, “A lot of ‘Davante misses you’ comments.”

Advertisement

That was a reference to Las Vegas wide receiver and former Green Bay star Davante Adams, whose Raiders appear to need a new quarterback after parting ways with Derek Carr. On Thursday, Adams replied to a tweet asking which neighborhood Rodgers might move to by writing, “Mine.”

After participating in Sunday’s Pro Bowl events, Adams said on NFL Network he had already begun recruiting Rodgers.

“Why would anybody not do that? I mean, 100 percent,” Adams said. “That’s my guy, obviously, and wishful thinking, but we’ll see what happens.”

"The predominant team that we hear as we're walking is Raiders."@AaronRodgers12 spoke with @Amanda_Balionis about input from fans this week on which team he should join next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/stTwBgj2Vt — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 4, 2023

In an interview Sunday with the winning duo, CBS’s Amanda Balionis Renner told Rodgers that music artist Darius Rucker, a Miami Dolphins fan who also participated in the pro-am, said “he would kill you if you went to the Jets.”

Silverman, a Canadian who played collegiately in Florida, agreed then that Miami would be “a good spot” for the quarterback. Asked for his thoughts, Rodgers said: “It’s good weather down in Miami, for sure. But this is not bad right here, either.”

Advertisement

The event at Pebble Beach took place just south of the Bay Area, which still holds a sizable number of Raiders fans after the team moved from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020. Naturally, the region is also home to throngs of 49ers fans, but to the possible dismay of some in San Francisco, playing for that team is the one option Rodgers — who hails from Northern California and played at Cal Berkeley — has thus far been willing to publicly rule out.

While setting up at a par-3 hole Thursday, Rodgers was asked by a course reporter if there was “any news you want to share with us.”

“Not going to San Fran,” Rodgers replied. The four-time NFL MVP was then told he would “look great with a Cowboys star on your helmet” before he calmly parked his tee shot just off the green.

Aaron Rodgers on the tee at the #ATTProAm “I’m not going to San Fran.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/H25KYw1gcr — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 2, 2023

As for what he ultimately might do, Rodgers said Tuesday on the “Pat McAfee Show” that it would take “a little bit more time for my decision, and I feel confident that in a couple weeks I’ll definitely feel more strongly about one of the two decisions.”

Advertisement

The Packers also have a say in their quarterback situation, of course, and might not proceed on Rodgers’s preferred timeline. Even though he does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, Green Bay would be unlikely to agree to a deal if the other team involved weren’t confident Rodgers wanted to go there.

“It sounds like there are already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “… When I make up my mind one way or another, then you guys, and the Packers — not in that order — and everyone else will know.”

In the meantime, Rodgers can savor a golfing moment that he called “a pretty big deal for me.”

As he told CBS, after not hitting the links at all during the NFL season, Rodgers began the week with some shaky play in practice rounds.

“We’re not thinking about winning this during the week — definitely not the way I’m playing — but it’s about the camaraderie, the friendship,” the quarterback said while sitting with Silverman. “After two rounds, I said, ‘We might have a chance at this thing if I keep playing pretty good,’ and we got it done today, thanks to this guy.”

Advertisement

The duo’s victory was actually attributable in large part to Rodgers, given that Silverman missed the 54-hole cut in the professional event after shooting a 1-over-par 216. According to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who skipped the Pro Bowl to compete as a celebrity partner at Pebble Beach, it also didn’t hurt that the pro-am portion of the tournament was shortened to three rounds after inclement weather disrupted the schedule.

Allen, who finished fourth Sunday, and Rodgers have a history of ribbing over golf that dates back to at least June’s all-quarterback installment of “The Match,” in which the Packers star and Tom Brady defeated Allen and soon-to-be Super Bowl contestant Patrick Mahomes.

“Josh Allen was telling me there’s going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds,” Rodgers said.

“But I think our names are going to be up there,” he continued, referring to Pebble Beach’s Wall of Champions, “for a long time.”

The professionals who made the cut are set to finish their PGA Tour event Monday. Justin Rose leads the field at 15 under through nine holes of his final round.

GiftOutline Gift Article