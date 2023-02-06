Boys’ basketball Top 20: Familiar foes upset a trio of top 10 teams

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In any season, the very best high school basketball teams are most vulnerable against the opponents that know them well. This past week, as the playoffs approach and every game carries more weight, three of the programs featured in our top 10 were upset by conference opponents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Perhaps the most surprising result came in the Interstate Athletic Conference, where Bullis suffered its first IAC loss against Landon. The Bears, led by red-hot senior Tyler Perkins, won on a layup in the game’s final seconds.

In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Gonzaga lost at DeMatha. The Stags, who had lost four of their previous five games, badly needed the conference win and got it done against a strong Gonzaga team.

And in Northern Virginia, there was another exciting installment in the Patriot-Battlefield rivalry. The Prince William County powers, who faced off five teams last winter, played their second game of this season. Whereas Patriot won the first game comfortably, Battlefield got revenge Friday with a 47-44 victory.

1. Paul VI (22-1) Last ranked: 1

The Panthers picked up two more WCAC wins last week, beating No. 5 Bishop McNamara and the Heights at home.

2. St. John’s (21-2) LR: 3

After picking up two WCAC wins during the week, the Cadets beat Blue Ridge (Va.) at the Morgan Wootten Showcase.

3. Bullis (21-2) LR: 2

The Bulldogs were handed their first IAC loss of the winter, a last second defeat to Landon.

4. Hayfield (19-1) LR: 4

The Hawks won all three of their games last week by 30 or more points.

5. Bishop McNamara (20-5) LR: 7

The Mustangs lost to No. 1 Paul VI in a WCAC road game but bounced back with a nonconference win over St. John Paul the Great.

6. Gonzaga (20-4) LR: 5

The Eagles lost at No. 14 DeMatha on Tuesday but picked up a good win against St. Frances (Md.) on Saturday.

7. Sidwell Friends (18-4) LR: 8

The Quakers capped a three-win week with a win over Mt. Carmel (Md.) at the Very Melo Classic in Baltimore.

8. Patriot (19-3) LR: 6

The Pioneers lost for the first time since December, falling to No. 11 Battlefield.

9. Jackson-Reed (25-6) LR: 9

The Tigers picked up three D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association wins last week.

10. St. Andrew’s (17-3) LR: 10

The Lions, still undefeated in Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference play, picked up a conference win against Georgetown Day last week.

11. Battlefield (21-1) LR: 11

The Bobcats had a big week, picking up wins over Gainesville and No. 8 Patriot.

12. Riverdale Baptist (19-2) LR: 14

Senior Jase Mosley hit eight threes and finished with 25 points as the Crusaders beat Glenelg Country on Saturday.

13. Shabach Christian (21-6) LR: 12

The Eagles lost to First Love Christian Academy (Pa.) last week.

14. DeMatha (15-9) LR: 18

The Stags got things back on track last week, earning a big WCAC win against No. 6 Gonzaga.

15. Meade (18-1) LR: 17

The Mustangs have big games this week against Broadneck and South River.

16. Wise (17-2) LR: 13

The Pumas lost to rival C.H. Flowers by two.

17. Damascus (18-0) LR: 19

The Hornets beat Northwest and Seneca Valley last week.

18. Good Counsel (15-9) LR: 16

The Falcons split a pair of WCAC games, beating Archbishop Carroll and losing to Bishop O’Connell by two.

19. Friendship Tech (21-5) LR: 20

The Titans have now won 19 straight.

20. Churchill (16-3) LR: NR

The Bulldogs picked up three Montgomery County wins last week.

Dropped out: No. 15 Theodore Roosevelt

On the bubble: Landon, Largo, South Lakes, Theodore Roosevelt, Tuscarora

