Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — Brian Flores, the former coach of the Miami Dolphins who filed a racial discrimination lawsuit last year against the NFL and teams, was hired Monday as the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Vikings confirmed the move Monday evening. Flores had been a candidate for the head coaching vacancy of the Arizona Cardinals. That job remains unfilled.

Flores spent this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

He was fired by the Dolphins in January 2022 following a second straight winning season. He filed his lawsuit last February in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

FLO!



The #Vikings have named Brian Flores defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/6EHf7FUzzX — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 6, 2023

“Even when Black candidates get hired for Head Coaching positions, a rarity, they are discriminated against in connection with the terms and conditions of their employment and compensation and terminated even as far less successful white Head Coaches are retained,” the lawsuit said. “Moreover, Black Head Coaches are far less likely than white Head Coaches to receive second chances even as white Head Coaches are routinely hired by Teams even after they fail elsewhere.”

Advertisement

Two other Black coaches, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, joined Flores’s lawsuit in April.

There are three active Black coaches in the NFL: the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles and the Houston Texans’ DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans was hired by the Texans last week. He is the only Black coach hired thus far during this cycle. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich and opted not to retain Wilks, who’d finished the season as their interim head coach. The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton. The Indianapolis Colts and the Cardinals continue to search for coaches.

There had been reports that Flores was a finalist for the Cardinals’ job, along with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

GiftOutline Gift Article