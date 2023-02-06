Minus Bradley Beal, Wizards are stuck in neutral and routed by Cavs

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Cleveland Cavaliers came to Capital One Arena, supposedly weary on the second night of a back-to-back Monday, and made the Washington Wizards look like the blocks of Stonehenge. The visitors went where they wanted, darting in and out of the paint and dancing along the arc while zipping their way to a 114-91 win.

Cleveland’s dismantling of its hosts made it hard to believe it was just a week ago the Wizards were celebrating a six-game winning streak.

Since that win in San Antonio on Jan. 30, Washington (24-29) has surrendered two 20-point leads to log two losses and lost two of their stars along the way: Neither Bradley Beal (left foot soreness) nor Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) played Monday.

Beal missed his 22nd game of the season with his sixth different malady. Kuzma injured himself landing on the foot of a Nets player in Saturday’s loss.

Without them, Coach Wes Unseld Jr. turned to wing Will Barton and forward Anthony Gill, back for his first game after a bout of the coronavirus, to fill out his rotations. Rookie Johnny Davis checked in with 6:17 to play for his first action since he played spot minutes against Phoenix on Dec. 28.

But the Cavaliers (34-22) cooked whoever was on the court, wherever they were.

The Cavaliers repeatedly demonstrated their versatility, such as in the third quarter when Jarrett Allen came out of nowhere for a lightning-quick block on a Deni Avdija drive. Donovan Mitchell (21 points) collected the rebound, flew to the other end, getting to the paint before kicking out the ball to Caris LeVert for a three-pointer to push the lead to 24 points.

Allen (23 points, eight rebounds) was a handful in the lane, but at least starting center Daniel Gafford made a small dent with 11 points and eight rebounds; the Wizards had no one, not even talented Delon Wright, who could keep up with speedy Mitchell and crafty Darius Garland (23 points). It didn’t help that Wright hardly had any effective backup.

Cleveland was shooting nearly 60 percent from the field when it pulled its starters in the fourth quarter. They started fast — racking up a 10-point lead midway through the first — and didn’t let up.

It was the Wizards who were on the wrong side of a 20-point gap walking into the locker room this time, which at least meant they were unlikely to suffer the same agonizing defeat they experienced in their past two games. There was nowhere to go but up.

They fell into an early hole thanks to poor defense, especially in the lane against Garland and big man Allen. The Cavaliers were shooting 62.8 percent at halftime and had 38 points in the paint.

On offense, the Wizards stayed away from the lane and settled for jumpers far too often in the first half. They made 1 of 14 from the three-point line in the first half and missed Beal’s presence. Without him, they looked hesitant to drive and create their own shots. Cleveland simply let them flail beyond the arc — they finished shooting 21.4 percent from the three-point line.

Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 18 points and Barton had 15 points off the bench.

Here’s what else you need to know from Monday’s loss:

Kuzma day-to-day

Unseld said Kuzma is day-to-day with a left ankle sprain he suffered in the second quarter against the Nets.

Schedule update

The NBA announced that the Wizards’ postponed game in Detroit last week will be rescheduled to Tuesday, March 7. To allow for the change, Washington’s game against Milwaukee, originally scheduled for March 6, will be moved to March 5 — a shift that creates four back-to-backs in March for the Wizards and has them playing four games in five days.

The original Feb. 1 matchup in Detroit was postponed when the Pistons were unable to leave Dallas in time to make it home for the game because of severe weather in Texas.

