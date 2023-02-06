Damascus girls learn to live with mistakes; Largo sophomore hits 1K

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Whistles used to constantly interrupt Damascus girls’ basketball practice. They’d come as coach Ryan Hudy noticed his team’s mistakes. Missed screens, turnovers, lazy cuts and more — he’d call out each error until it felt like he stopped practice every possession. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When he brought in players for one-on-one meetings in mid-January, Hudy gave them a chance to critique him as a coach. Some brought up his excessive whistle-blowing, which they felt disrupted the flow of practice, particularly in full-court drills.

The meetings came right after the Hornets’ 42-point loss to Bethesda-Chevy Chase, which itself came after a 33-point loss to Clarksburg. The consecutive defeats came after Damascus (12-4) started the year with seven straight wins, an improvement for a team that went 11-10 last year.

“I think last season was much more of a developmental look for us than this year. We’ve expected more, we’re getting more,” Hudy said. “Our goal last year was just to get these girls some experience.”

The in-game reps were needed. Even in his team’s Jan. 30 win over Northwest, Hudy’s starting lineup leaned young: a junior, three sophomores and a freshman.

“We’re still babies when it comes to high school basketball,” Hudy said. “We’re learning and growing.”

The team’s youth factored into Hudy’s strict coaching, he said. He has worked to let mistakes pass and point them out at later points — catching himself from bringing practice to a literal screeching halt.

Sophomore Madison Slayton recalled an intrasquad scrimmage when her team stole the ball. Usually, Hudy would have stopped the play and gone over it with the side that committed the turnover, she said. But this time, he let the possession run out and Slayton’s squad got to practice its fast-break offense.

“It puts the game into perspective,” Slayton said. “In a real game, if you make a mistake, you have to play through the mistake.”

— Varun Shankar

Largo’s Ward reaches 1,000 points

As Cam Ward’s top-of-the-key three-pointer splashed through the net during the second half of Largo’s 73-38 win over Friendly last week, it seemed like any other basket.

Having made this shot hundreds of times, the sophomore guard calmly went about his business. It wasn’t until the following morning Ward realized the shot gave him 1,000 career points.

“It was pretty funny because I didn’t even know that I getting close to [1,000 points],” Ward said. “Then the next morning I woke up to a text from one of the Maryland assistants saying, ‘Congratulations on 1K.’

“I was like, ‘What do you mean? Congrats on 1K what,’ ” Ward said, laughing.

When he arrived at school, his teammates mobbed him and the accomplishment resonated.

Ward is averaging 28.5 points per game in his career and is the fastest to 1,000 in Prince George’s County history, reaching the milestone in just 35 games.

Ward, the son of Largo Coach Rodney Ward, said the key to his impressive point totals has more to do with his willingness to play defense than his offensive prowess.

“You know how they say defense creates offense?” Ward said. “Well, I’m living proof of that. Every time we get a stop, it creates good opportunities for me and my teammates to turn around and get easy buckets on the other end.”

The 2022 All-Met honorable mention said his sole focus is on bringing multiple championships to Largo (14-6) during his career.

“The individual attention is cool, but you can’t really say you’re that guy until you win something,” Ward said. “It’s time to update our school’s trophy case. We got to bring some hardware back to the crib. County. Regions. States. I need all of that, man.”

— Tramel Raggs

Players of the week

Shawn Jones, Meade: The senior erupted for 26 points and 18 rebounds in a key 68-61 win for Meade at Glen Burnie on Tuesday. Jones is averaging a double-double for the 18-1 Mustangs.

Dashani Coleman, Oxon Hill: In the absence of Clippers’ leading scorer Madison Williams, Coleman stepped up in a major way Tuesday against Crossland. The sophomore had 20 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in the 76-8 win.

Tey Barbour, Osbourn: The junior guard is among the most explosive scorers in Northern Virginia and crossed the 1,000-point threshold with outputs of 28, 30 and 32 points.

Jadyn Donovan, Sidwell Friends: The Duke signee dropped 30 points in a top-10 Independent School League matchup between the Quakers and Bullis. Sidwell Friends came away with a 74-57 win.

Landon star takes senior year to another level

Double teams, traps, full-court face guarding. Teams have cycled through a series of strategies to try and stop Landon guard Tyler Perkins. And yet, as the end of the regular season approaches, the Bears senior is scoring more than ever.

Perkins, the focal point and leader of a young squad, has established himself as one of the better scorers in the D.C. area this winter. But in the last two weeks, Perkins took things to another level. On January 27, he scored 43 points in a win ver St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes. Four days later, he followed up that performance by dropping 47 on Episcopal.

“He’s been solid as a rock all year, but those two games were a bit of an explosion,” Coach Hajj Turner said with a laugh.

The day after the Landon game, Perkins signed his letter of intent with U-Penn., ending a recruitment process that had only kicked into gear a few months before.

Before this summer, he was a solid but unheralded Interstate Athletic Conference guard. But this past offseason at the Capitol Hoops Summer League, Perkins broke out as an elite scorer. He earned league MVP honors and saw his recruitment take off. Coming into the summer, he had one Division I offer. By the time he signed with Penn on Wednesday, he had 18 D-I offers on the table.

“And when I started blowing up and getting all this college attention, I felt like I needed to prove I deserved that and that the summer wasn’t a fluke,” Perkins said.

So he worked harder than he ever had before, getting shots up every day before school and spending hours in the weight room. During the recruitment process, he wanted to be seen as a prospect that would work harder than any other.

“I wanted to present myself as someone that will play the hardest and do whatever it takes,” Perkins said. “I’m not the most athletic guy. I’m not the best shooter or the best ball-handler. I’m good at those things, but I hang my hat on not letting anyone work harder than me.”

Turner has watched that work help his star develop a rare and sometimes unstoppable game. “I call him a ‘bully guard,’ ” Turner said. “His level of physicality is pretty impressive. He invites contact and is really good at finishing around the rim. And he’s a progressive scorer, too. He’ll start out trying to get to the rim. After that, he’ll post you up. And when you start worrying about that he can stop on a dime in the mid-range game. He’s so hard to guard because he can do it in different ways.”

On Friday, two days after signing with Penn, Perkins led his team to a stunning, last-second 64-63 IAC win over Bullis. The Bulldogs, previously undefeated in conference play, had no answers for Perkins as he finished with 32 points.

— Michael Errigo

Potomac (Va.) turns 0-5 into 13-5

When the Potomac Panthers lost their first five games of the season, they lost badly — by an average of 26 points.

These days, those games are looking like an aberration.

“There are a lot of teams that, if they go 0-5, they aren’t going to get back up,” Potomac sophomore Taylor Allen said. “Instead of giving up, we built ourselves back up.”

Since then, they are undefeated, riding a 13-game winning streak into the final game of the regular season. They have clinched the Cardinal District regular season title, a first since they moved into the district in 2016.

Natayvia Lipscomb, their leading scorer, graduated. In her place entered a balanced starting five, which included Lipscomb’s sister, Lajayla. Potomac Coach Shanice Fuller purposefully crafted a daunting nonconference slate to make sure her team took its punches and found its identity early. Fuller held out hope: She saw her team’s frustration, but she never saw them fold.

“I wanted it to be tough for them,” Fuller said. “I wanted them to find their own toughness — last year, [Natayvia] gave them their toughness. Every day in practice, I said ‘Keep working, ’and they did. They responded well.”

With balance, and improved ball movement, the Panthers are a menace for opposing teams. They’ve found their purpose, as well, playing for the memory of Kyle Honore, a Potomac graduate and All-Met selection who died in August, as the boys’ team has.

December wins at the Boo Williams holiday tournament and over Woodbridge, the defending district champs, gave the Panthers the final ingredient: confidence. But the Panthers’ path to advance in the region tournament will have to run through top teams from the other side of the region, including No. 15 Osbourn Park and No. 19 Gainesville — the first of which shellacked them at the start of the year.

“We’ve figured out who we are now,” Fuller said. “... We’ll always have a chance if we play hard.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

