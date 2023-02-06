Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders were in the throes of a losing streak this season when Coach Ron Rivera created a storm with a one-word answer. He was asked why, only two years removed from the NFC East being the worst division in football, three of its teams had developed into playoff contenders. The reason, Rivera surmised: “Quarterback.”

Philadelphia has Jalen Hurts, who took over for Carson Wentz and emerged as an MVP candidate. The New York Giants have Daniel Jones, a first-round pick developing within their system. And Dallas had Dak Prescott, a seven-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowl selection.

It’s true that a team’s greatest chance of winning it all is with an elite quarterback, but that premise can often overlook a distinguishing feature of so many NFL champions: an elite defense, especially on the line. As important as that quarterback may be, it can be just as important to blow up the opposing quarterback’s spot.

Advertisement

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald sealed the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ front rattled Patrick Mahomes in their Super Bowl LV victory a year earlier.

Super Bowl LVII, between the Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs and the Hurts-led Eagles, will pit two physical defenses in a battle that could be won in the trenches.

Winning with depth

“There are two kinds of winning stats out there that this organization hangs their hat on,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said this season. “… How the game is played today, it’s takeaways and explosive plays. But knowing what you have to do as a defense to affect the game in a positive way, affecting the quarterback is up there. So in and of itself, it’s not a winning stat, but we want to hit and affect the quarterback, and sacks go into that.”

Advertisement

The Eagles’ defensive line is a deep and star-studded group that accounted for 47.5 of the team’s league-high 70 sacks, as well as seven batted passes in the regular season. (Only two other teams since 1982, when sacks became an official stat, have totaled more than 70 in a season: the 1984 Bears with 72 and the 1989 Vikings with 71.) All told, the Eagles’ line has four Super Bowl rings, 19 Pro Bowl selections and 11 all-pro honors.

But the Chiefs’ line can be just as menacing. Sure, as Mahomes goes, the Chiefs go. But the play of their defense has been integral to their success. Since 1992, the Chiefs have notched six or more sacks in 30 games. Their record in those games: 29-1.

This year, the line amassed 41.5 of the team’s 55 sacks, a total that ranked second in the NFL. That group also had a league-high 21 batted passes.

Advertisement

Philadelphia’s starting line, depending on rotation and calls, typically features Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat on the ends and Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave at the tackle spots. And its bench has enough talent to compose an enviable starting lineup almost anywhere else, with Robert Quinn at end and Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Sun, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams inside. That doesn’t include the star of the Eagles’ front seven, outside linebacker Haason Reddick, who recorded 16 sacks in the regular season and has 3.5 in the postseason.

Haason Reddick had a stellar performance in the NFC title match 🔥 pic.twitter.com/496XGIdSOG — NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2023

The Eagles’ transformation from a 4-11 team two years ago to a Super Bowl squad this season has been centered around Hurts and adding pieces around him. That includes the defense, where the Eagles took a middling group in most major statistical categories last season and made it one of the league’s best in years.

They signed Reddick to a three-year free agent deal in March, re-upped with Cox on a one-year contract, drafted Davis with the 13th pick and acquired Quinn in a midseason deal with Chicago, then added Joseph and Suh — both 13-year NFL veterans — late in the season when injuries piled up.

Advertisement

Gannon has employed principles of Vic Fangio’s defense, which features a lot of pre- and post-snap disguise and two-high-safety shells to try to limit explosive plays.

In doing so, the Eagles rely heavily on a “Penny” front, a subpackage that allows them to play the run more efficiently with two deep safeties. It’s essentially a 5-1 look, with five defenders on the line — three down linemen flanked by a pair of linebackers — one more linebacker and five defensive backs. Philadelphia used this personnel grouping on 56 percent of its snaps, the highest rate in the league, according to Sports Info Solutions.

This is Fangio’s 5-1 Penny front package that the Eagles use extensively and have great success with. Also applies to Vikings, Broncos, Chargers, Rams, Packers, and some Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/ewtp2lrhUD — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) October 10, 2022

The crux of Philadelphia’s line is its interior. Against the run, Gannon employs multiple alignments to produce a controlled penetration inside and buy time for the Eagles’ safeties to read and react without giving up too much yardage in the process.

Advertisement

Against the pass, the coordinated rush from the interior sets the tone. On “known” passing downs, when an offense theoretically has to pass to convert yardage, the onus is on the linemen to win their individual matchups.

“You’re always trying to get the offense to ‘known’ pass,” Gannon said. “A lot of times how teams play us, even when it is ‘known’ pass, they don’t pass the ball or give you some different concepts. So our guys, really what that means is we have to do a good job on first and second down to get the game on our terms on either second down or third down, and that really just comes down to alignment, assignment, key technique and violence and winning your one-on-ones.”

Such was the case in the second quarter of the Eagles’ conference championship game win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles showed five on the line and rushed four. Hargrave pushed past left guard Aaron Banks and grabbed quarterback Josh Johnson as he stepped up in the pocket. The sack cost the 49ers five yards. On the next play, Hargrave batted Johnson’s pass, sending the 49ers into an troublesome third and 20 they couldn’t convert.

Javon Hargrave was sneaky good last week pic.twitter.com/Lnx9LP0JKN — Way Outside The Nest Podcast (@outsidethenest_) February 5, 2023

“Their scheme has evolved because of the players that he has,” Mahomes said of Gannon’s defense. “They have great all-pro, Pro Bowlers at every single level, so they continue to add talent, man.”

Advertisement

Among Philadelphia’s greatest luxuries is its depth. It’s one thing to have a singular star up front, but the Eagles have a full arsenal to deploy within their front seven. They are the only team since 1982 to have four players record 10 or more sacks in the same season: along with Reddick’s 16, Graham, Hargrave and Sweat each had 11.

Making your teammates better

Kansas City isn’t quite as deep, but its line can be just as damaging.

Guided by coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs use a 4-3 base (four linemen and three linebackers) but, like most NFL defenses nowadays, run most of their snaps out of subpackages with five or six defensive backs.

Like the Eagles’ group, the heart of the Chiefs’ defense is up front, led by tackle Chris Jones, a second-round pick in 2016 who has become one of the most dominant interior linemen in the game. Jones led all defensive tackles with 15.5 sacks this season, then wrecked the Bengals’ offensive line in the AFC championship game, amassing two sacks, five quarterback hits and 10 pressures, according to the website TruMedia Sports.

The Chiefs’ pass rush is rightfully built around Jones, and Spagnuolo moves him around to create even more trouble. In the first quarter against the Bengals, Jones picked up his first sack of Joe Burrow by beating right guard Max Scharping. Then, in the final minute of the fourth quarter, after spending most of the day facing double teams, Jones moved to the edge and beat tackle Hakeem Adeniji for another sack.

Advertisement

“He set the tone. He finished the game,” defensive end Frank Clark said after the win. “Chris Jones — the most unstoppable man in football.”

The Chiefs also use wide alignments to force opposing offensive lines onto their heels in space with almost no help. Jones’s presence alone often compels offenses to slide protection toward him, leaving others in position to capitalize.

Such was the case on a sack in the first quarter. The Bengals moved their protection toward Jones, leaving interior lineman Mike Danna one-on-one with left guard Cordell Volson. Danna pushed Volson back in the pocket, forcing Burrow to step up. Just as Danna went in for the sack, Burrow escaped — right into the lane of Clark, who jumped on his back for the sack.

“I feel like he opens up a lot of opportunities for a lot of those guys inside, especially when he’s causing so much attention to come his way and things like that,” Clark said of Jones. “We speak on it and harp on it a lot with the interior guys, you know, like, ‘Is Chris getting this double team?’ Or if we know the slide is coming this way, we got to take advantage of that.”

Advertisement

The Chiefs did it again minutes later, when Jones was double-teamed. Linebacker Willie Gay rushed off the edge while Clark hung back before moving inside. The two then converged on Burrow for a sack after Jones blew up his double team.

3rd down and the Bengals slide protection toward Chris Jones. Gay rushes off the edge, while Clark comes on a delay back around the inside. Jones blows up the double team, Gay turns the corner and jumps on Burrow. Clark gets home to finish the play. pic.twitter.com/3nhZ5XDAFA — Playoff James (@CJScoobs) January 30, 2023

And then, just for good measure and to get the whole line involved, the Chiefs did it again. Jones was again doubled, leaving everyone else in one-on-ones. Danna beat left tackle Jackson Carman, and defensive end George Karlaftis pushed back Adeniji before jumping on Burrow’s back.

“When you play the game, it’s not like sacks you hope for; it’s affecting the quarterback,” Karlaftis told reporters after the win. “And that was our game plan.”

GiftOutline Gift Article