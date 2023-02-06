Girls’ basketball Top 20: Big week for St. John’s, Howard, Gainesville

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Several teams finished up their regular season slates this past week, with more to wrap up in the coming days. Now, it seems, is the right time to peak. St. John’s closed the week on a high note with a last-minute push to beat Paul VI — and finally move up from the No. 6 spot. The Panthers, meanwhile, drop two spots after falling to the Cadets and No. 2 Bishop McNamara; the Mustangs, after a 3-5 start, have won 13 straight.

In a season full of impressive weeks, No. 7 Howard might have played its best one yet, making fierce Howard County competitors look like also-rans with three quality wins. In Prince George’s County, Wise made a statement, ascending from outside the bubble and into the No. 20 spot with a win over No. 17 C.H. Flowers.

Northern Virginia looks to be ready for a new power, with Madison, the reigning Class 6 state champions falling out of the rankings after a loss to an upstart Centreville team. Gainesville joins the rankings at No. 19 after blowing the doors off its local foes. Dunbar, D.C.’s top team, drops to the bubble with a loss to McKinley Tech.

1. Sidwell Friends (18-2) Last ranked: 1

Duke commit Jadyn Donovan and the Quakers plowed past No. 9 Maret, No. 11 Bullis and the Potomac School.

2. Bishop McNamara (16-5) LR: 2

The Mustangs, winners of 13 straight after a 51-36 victory over No. 6 Paul VI, continue to roll through the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

3. Georgetown Visitation (15-4) LR: 3

With wins over Stone Ridge and Holy Child, the Cubs remain dominant in Independent School League play.

4. Shabach Christian (19-7) LR: 5

A true team effort for the Eagles, as a fourth-quarter run pushed them past No. 10 Virginia Academy, 74-68.

5. St. John’s (18-6) LR: 6

The Cadets earned a statement win Sunday, as they pulled ahead of No. 6 Paul VI in the final minute.

6. Paul VI (17-7) LR: 4

The Panthers went 1-2 in WCAC play this week, falling to top-five opponents No. 2 Bishop McNamara and No. 5 St. John’s.

7. Howard (17-1) LR: 7

The Lions continue to set the standard for local dominance; they played three teams with winning records last week and beat them all by at least 31 points.

8. Glen Burnie (16-1) LR: 8

The Gophers remain perfect on the road, with wins over Meade and Chesapeake.

9. Maret (16-6) LR: 9

The Frogs edged past the Potomac School before falling to top-ranked Sidwell.

10. Virginia Academy (16-6) LR: 11

A movement in the positive direction for the Patriots, who thrashed Chelsea Academy, bested Saint Gertrude and narrowly fell to No. 4 Shabach Christian.

11. Bullis (15-7) LR: 10

The Bulldogs went 1-1, beating St. Andrew’s Episcopal and losing to top-ranked Sidwell.

12. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (22-0) LR: 12

The Saints, led by a talented freshman class, kept their perfect start alive with wins over St. Paul’s and Notre Dame Prep.

13. Pallotti (17-7) LR: 13

The Panthers are a threat to rise in the coming weeks and took care of business against Mount Carmel and Archbishop Spalding.

14. Mount Zion Prep (17-10) LR: 14

The Warriors defeated TPLS Christian Academy and S3 Academy before losing, 67-60, to Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy.

15. Osbourn Park (18-4) LR: 16

The Yellowjackets closed out their regular season with a two-win week and hope to advance to the Class 6 state championship game for the third consecutive season.

16. Robinson (18-3) LR: 18

The Rams won both of their games in convincing fashion.

17. C.H. Flowers (14-3) LR: 15

The Jaguars drop two spots following a 14-point loss to rival Wise but finished their week with a nice win over Pikesville.

18. Oxon Hill (17-2) LR: 19

After drubbing Crossland and Surrattsville, the Clippers will close their regular season against Largo and Friendly.

19. Gainesville (20-2) LR: Not ranked

The Cardinals ended the regular season on an eight-game winning streak in which they outscored opponents by an average of 42.8 points.

20. Wise (15-2) LR: NR

The Pumas earned their biggest win of the season Thursday, a 61-47 victory over No. 17 C.H. Flowers.

Dropped out: No. 17 Madison, No. 20 Dunbar

On the bubble: Centreville, Clarksburg, Dunbar, Madison, Riverdale Baptist

