Magruder volleyball coach steps down after nearly three decades at the school

After 30 years coaching high school volleyball, including the last 27 at Magruder, Scott Zanni announced Monday he is leaving his post. Zanni, the 2019 All-Met Coach of the Year after leading the Colonels to their first state championship, was the longest-tenured volleyball coach in Montgomery County. He guided his team to 24 consecutive winning seasons and three Maryland 3A state championship appearances.

He accumulated a career record of 490-130, with 465 wins coming at Magruder. This past fall the Colonels went 22-2 and reached the state semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion North Hagerstown.

“Coaching student athletes has been among the most gratifying and enjoyable experiences of my life and I will be forever thankful,” Zanni wrote in his letter of resignation to Magruder’s principal. “However, I believe now is the time for me to step away from a sport that has given me so much and take on new challenges and new experiences, both inside and outside of Montgomery County Public Schools.”

The Colonels won the Maryland 3A title in 2019, defeating Northern, 3-1, to finish that season 25-0.

The National Federation of High Schools named Zanni the Maryland coach of the year in 2007 and then named him eastern region coach of the year in 2010. He was one of eight finalists for national coach of the year in 2007.

“Each season, our teams were filled with remarkable student-athletes who worked hard and made coaching the enjoyable endeavor it has been for 30 years,” wrote Zanni, who will continue to work as a social studies teacher at the school. “Those who have played here at Magruder have much to be proud of.”

Under Zanni’s guidance, Magruder produced 40 players who earned all-county honors and 39 who went on to compete in college, he said.

Zanni began his coaching career with three seasons at Einstein. He grew up outside Rochester and was a standout volleyball player at Penfield High School (N.Y.) before competing at the University of Maryland.

