Cade Cunningham’s season-ending shin surgery stopped Detroit’s season in its tracks in mid-December. Suddenly, a deep rebuilding plan was stuck in stasis until the 2021 No. 1 pick returns to the court next season. Wembanyama’s outside shooting and rim protection would make him an outrageously good fit alongside the dynamic backcourt duo of Cunningham and 2022 lottery pick Jaden Ivey, so the Pistons have every reason to launch a fire sale.

Sharpshooting forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who was acquired from the Utah Jazz in a preseason move, has drawn interest from several suitors, including the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Alec Burks is in the last guaranteed year of his contract and could provide a modest scoring punch off the bench for a playoff team in need of backcourt depth.