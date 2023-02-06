Undefeated, St. Mary’s (Annapolis) completes conference slate in style

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — Chuck Miller has been around girls’ high school basketball for a long time. Over the past three decades, he has been an assistant, a junior varsity coach and a varsity coach. He tried leaving the game a few years ago, but came out of retirement to take the head job at St. Mary’s (Annapolis) mostly because he missed coaching “so darn much.”

Now six years into his tenure as the helm of the Saints, Miller, 75, finds himself in the closing weeks of a dream season. On Monday afternoon, No. 12 St. Mary’s strolled past Baltimore’s Friends School, 88-51, to move to 23-0.

“It’s a bit beyond comprehension,” Miller said. “I’ve been around long enough to know how special this is. … It’s been one of the best experiences of my life.”

Part of what makes this undefeated run special for the Saints is that it came almost out of nowhere. The Saints play in the B division of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland, a league of primarily Baltimore-area private schools. They last won the IAAM B title in 2013 and have mostly finished at or around .500 in the years since.

The most obvious catalyst for change was the arrival of a stellar freshman class. Guards Bailey Harris and Alexandra Vandiver have emerged as two of the best players in the conference, averaging 19.6 and 13.9 points, respectively. The young duo, in addition to all-conference guard Baily Walden, have been the engine for the Saints.

“We’ve really changed the culture,” Vandiver said. “And that starts with all of us really caring about each other. The chemistry on this team is really great.”

On Monday, the team’s final conference game of the regular season began with Vandiver pushing the opening tip downcourt to Harris, who strolled in for an easy layup. It was clear right away that the Saints were too much for Friends. St. Mary’s never trailed, thriving with a pass-happy offense that scored on open threes and easy looks down low.

By halftime, the Saints led by 25. By the final buzzer, they had reached their highest scoring total of the season. Harris led the way with 28 points, followed by Vandiver with 18 and Walden with 15. “We’ve all known each other for so long and have been playing with each other for so long that the minute we stepped on the high school court together, we knew it could be a special season,” Walden said. “Like, really special. An undefeated-type season.”

The Saints, now one win away from an undefeated regular season, will play Catonsville High on Thursday.

“No one really knows about St. Mary’s, we’re a really small school,” Harris said. “But hopefully we can make it so that, when people do talk about St. Mary’s, they talk about our girls’ basketball.”

