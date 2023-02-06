Nationals, Victor Robles avoid arbitration, agree on 2023 salary

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In some pre-spring-training bookkeeping, the Washington Nationals and Victor Robles have settled on a $2.325 million salary for 2023, meaning the team and center fielder will not go to an arbitration hearing. While announcing this Monday afternoon, the Nationals also noted that Robles and the team have agreed on a club option for 2024, which would pay him $3.3 million if exercised, according to a person familiar with the terms.

Arbitration hearings, being held throughout this month, can be messy deals. That one is being avoided here is a small bright spot in the ongoing Victor Robles saga. For the second straight spring, Robles and the Nationals entered a staring contest before Robles blinked on his initial ask. The 25-year-old filed for $2.6 million in 2023 while the club countered at $2.3 million in January. The final result is a salary only $25,000 over the Nationals’ offer. The Associated Press first reported Robles’s salary for 2023 and the value of the club option.

Marginal disagreements like this often show that a player and team are not fully on the same page, as has been the case with Robles and Washington in recent years. Since the Nationals won the World Series in 2019, he has a .291 on-base percentage and .306 slugging percentage (in 2019, for reference, he slugged .419 and reached base in almost 33 percent of his plate appearances). So with little to no production at the plate, stellar defense — including a plus glove, plus arm and plus speed — has been his lone enticing skill.

Advertisement

When big league camp opens this month, he will be alongside Lane Thomas, Corey Dickerson, Alex Call, Stone Garrett and Joey Meneses in the outfield picture. More than likely, Robles will have every chance to start in center field, perhaps even to build his trade value ahead of the deadline in July.

How a club option works for an arbitration-eligible player (with four years and 33 days of major league service, Robles will fit that profile again next winter): If the Nationals eventually want Robles back for 2024 and it looks like he will earn more in arbitration, they can exercise the club option and retain him at a lower cost. If they decline the club option, he would still be arbitration-eligible, which would mean the front office would expect him to ultimately make less than the club option salary. And if they don’t wish to keep him, they can decline the club option and then non-tender him, which is what they did with Erick Fedde and Luke Voit earlier this offseason.

GiftOutline Gift Article