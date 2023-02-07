Elizabeth Seton, with upset of Paul VI, proves nothing comes easy in WCAC

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alicia Newell drove hard to the basket, looking for a layup or a foul. The junior guard knew her Elizabeth Seton team had Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powerhouse Paul VI on the ropes Tuesday, the game tied with less than a minute left. If she could just get some points, she might hand her program its first victory over the Panthers since 2014.

Newell ventured into the teeth of the defense, stopped in front of the hoop and put up a hopeful heave — only to see it blocked. Panthers center Laura Williams, towering over Newell, rejected the floater with ease.

But there was no reason for the junior guard to get discouraged. This was a game in which few people expected the Roadrunners to have a chance, let alone actually win. For Newell, there was no pressure and the light was still green.

She scooped up the ball and went back up with it. Her second effort banked in, giving Seton a stunning 44-42 victory over the No. 6 Panthers in Bladensburg.

“This season has been a bit of a roller-coaster ride with a young team,” Seton Coach David Bell said. “But when they play together and play hard, that’s the kind of result you can get out of them. So we’re just proud of them for showing that.”

Playing in the talent-rich WCAC, the Roadrunners have had a rough go of it. Before Tuesday, Seton (13-10) had won just three league games — and the Roadrunners lost to Paul VI (17-8) by 35 points last month. But this is a league in which coaches often invoke the cliche that “any team can beat any team on any given night.” So Seton felt motivated by that blowout loss, choosing to use it as a reason to work harder.

“We came into this game thinking we were already down by 10,” Newell said. “So when [Paul VI] goes up 10, we’re actually working like we’re down 20. We’re working harder on defense and thinking that every possession counts or the game will get away.”

Newell scored seven of her team’s 11 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 13. The Roadrunners trailed by five or seven points for most of the evening, hanging around with good defense and timely baskets. But as the fourth quarter wound down and the Paul VI offense dried up, every Seton basket turned up the volume in the Roadrunners’ gym and increased the pressure on the visitors.

With just under two minutes to play and Seton down three, Newell hit a three-pointer to tie the score and send the crowd into a frenzy. The following possessions were loud and frantic, with neither team able to get organized for a good look. Newell’s game-winning second effort was the only field goal scored in that final stretch.

“Our mind-set was ‘get a steal, get a bucket,’ over and over,” she said. “This was a win that people might not have expected for us but a win we worked for and needed.”

