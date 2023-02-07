Forest Park boys clear the Potomac hurdle, near Cardinal District title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With 11 seconds left Tuesday night against Potomac, up three points in a game in which it rarely made a miscue, the Forest Park boys’ basketball team finally opened the door for its opponent when an errant pass sailed out of bounds. Forest Park’s chance to secure the first district championship in school history would come down to the final play.

The Bruins, who pride themselves on their defense, had no problem with that. After hounding the Panthers for the length of the court, the Bruins watched as their foes’ final shot sailed right, and they held on for a 61-58 victory in Woodbridge.

“This win just means a lot,” sophomore guard Ethan Salvatierra said. “Knowing the history, Forest Park’s always been losing to Potomac. To beat them [twice this season], it’s a great feeling.”

For a team that finished 2-10 in Cardinal District play last season, the Bruins (13-8, 9-2) had an awfully confident premonition before the season. As the players began offseason workouts, their mentality was sharper. They didn’t want to experience what last season brought.

With a win Friday against Woodbridge, the Bruins will claim their first district title.

“I look at that [blank] banner every single day,” Salvatierra said. “It reminds me that there’s a lot of work to be done; we just have to stay locked in and stay focused Friday.”

Success hasn’t come easy. Forest Park went 4-6 in nonconference games and trudged through the past month amid illnesses and injuries.

But perhaps all that turmoil prepared the Bruins for the back-and-forth play Tuesday. The vigor of the contest was far from a surprise; for years, Potomac (17-5, 10-2) was the impossible hurdle in Prince William County, having won eight district titles, five region championships and two state crowns in the past decade.

Potomac did not go away quietly, turning to its five-out approach for offensive production and getting consistent bursts from junior guard Kenny DeGuzman (16 points). But every time the Panthers threatened, Forest Park sophomore big man Brandon Edozie responded with an offensive jolt from the post or a stop on the other end.

“It’s a nice feeling, just knowing I can get the ball in the post and know no one can stop me,” said Edozie, who led the team with 25 points, followed by 11 from junior Roman Hendrix.

After Potomac made a run midway through the second quarter, the Bruins answered to head to halftime up 24-22. At the end of the third quarter, when it appeared the Panthers were safe, Forest Park closed on another push, and Edozie made two free throws to knot the score at 41.

With three minutes left, an Edozie layup gave the Bruins the first three-possession lead of the game and sent the home crowd into a frenzy. And even as Potomac clawed its way back into it, Forest Park never let the Panthers take charge.

