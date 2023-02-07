Lake Braddock gymnast is a perfect 10; Fairfax wrestling wins district

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the Patriot District meet Wednesday, Lake Braddock’s Madison Bell was one of the few gymnasts whose beam routine had a starting value of 10 based on its difficulty and event requirements. The sophomore is one of even fewer who have achieved a perfect score in the event. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bell, a Level 10 club gymnast, executed the routine to perfection, nailing the required full turn and standing back tuck. She also stuck her dismount — a one-and-a-half front twist — that counts for a bonus high superior skill.

“I just like to tell myself that, no matter what, you worked for it,” Bell said. “I’m not going to get 10s every time, so I just try to keep consistent.”

Along with being the top finisher in beam, Bell also nabbed the highest scores on vault (9.875) and bars (9.600), which propelled her to the top individual all-around spot with a score of 38.825. Teammate Abby Parrish finished in second, helping the Bruins clinch the district title with a team score of 152.325.

Advertisement

Fairfax and South County also qualified for Thursday’s regional competition by finishing in second and third. The top two teams from each of the four regions advance to the Feb. 17 state championship in Aldie. The individual finals are Feb. 18.

— Hayley Salvatore

Wrestling

As a young assistant at Fairfax High five years ago, Lio Quezada was running an after-school program to teach wrestling to middle-schoolers, and he offered $20 to any student who could take him down.

He kept most of his money. But some of those seventh- and eighth-graders have grown into impressive wrestlers. They are now juniors and seniors, and on Wednesday they helped the Lions capture their first Patriot District title since 1998.

Titles from Eddie Cruz (132 pounds), Matt Gashi-Brito (144), Alex Belaoula (150), Lorenzo Pellot-Vazquez (190) and Anders Skare (285) gave Fairfax 252.5 points to beat the Rams’ 237 on their rivals’ home mat.

Advertisement

Cliff Prescott, who placed fifth at 157, and Gashi-Brito are the only ones in Fairfax’s lineup who had wrestled before Quezada’s demonstrations at Katherine Johnson Middle School.

“I wouldn’t even call it wrestling experience. It was a month-and-a-half of: Here’s what a takedown is, here’s how to do a cartwheel, here’s how to sumo wrestle,” said Quezada, who wrestled at George Mason and is now in his second year as head coach. “But after we planted the seed of growth, it obviously grew into something special.”

In other Virginia district championships, Battlefield blew away the field in the Cedar Run, Westfield edged Chantilly in the Concorde, Woodbridge beat Colgan in the Cardinal, Loudoun County won the Dulles, and Marshall took the Liberty.

— Shane Connuck

Swimming

Kathy McLaughlin has coached at Herndon for 17 seasons. She has coached hundreds of swimmers, and her team has placed as high as third at states over the course of her distinguished career.

Advertisement

“This is the best set of boys I’ve had,” McLaughlin said of this year’s squad.

Senior Noah Dyer, a University of Virginia commit, headlines a lineup that will look to contend at the state championships in Hampton on Feb. 18. He and Louisville commit Rian Graham set district records in multiple events at the district meet — Dyer in the 200- and 100-yard freestyles and Graham in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle — while senior Tinn Nguyen and junior Liam Rayson joined the pair atop the podium in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Despite the top-end speed of the lineup, Herndon finished third at districts behind Langley and Yorktown. McLaughlin attributed the finish to a lack of depth — an issue that won’t be as much of a problem at states, when teams with more swimmers can’t use depth to their advantage.

Advertisement

“We’ll probably place better at states than we did at districts,” McLaughlin said. “Hopefully if I’ve got four guys to win two relays and two guys to win four events … that would be solid points.”

— Noah Ferguson

Indoor track and field

Pallotti sophomore Caleb Tenney, a cross-country runner since middle school, is still adapting to the differences that indoor races provide — not that you would know it from his performances.

For one, running indoors can mean less airflow, requiring athletes to focus more on breath control. Smaller indoor tracks also mean more laps, which present a slew of pacing challenges for cross-country athletes.

“The amount of laps around the track is [up to] 16,” said Tenney, who started indoor track last year. “Keeping track of that … can be harder because the surroundings aren’t changing — it’s the same [and] there’s noise constantly. You have to get locked in and focus on your pace.”

Advertisement

Those mental obstacles haven’t kept him from putting up strong times. In just his second time running the 3,200 meters indoors, Tenney finished second at the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship meet last month in 9 minutes 36.16 seconds, good enough to qualify for the New Balance Indoor Nationals.

Then Saturday at a Georgetown Prep invitational, he finished the 1,600 in 4:30.72 to take first place.

Tenney said striking the right balance between speed and stamina comes down to strategic choices about when to be patient and when to kick things into high gear.

“I was trying to run a tactical race rather than going for time, because place matters the most,” Tenney said. “I was trying to run smart races where I’m not going out too fast at the beginning [and] I’m going to die off at the end. I’m going to stay with the pack until I think it’s time to make my move.”

Advertisement

— Aaron Credeur

Hockey

In his first year as Landon’s coach, Alex Parker led the Bears to the Interstate Athletic Conference regular season title, clinching it with a 4-4 tie against Georgetown Prep on Friday.

Parker and the Bears have been working all season to return to the IAC and Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League championship games. The team twice suffered heartbreak in last year’s postseason, first falling to St. Albans in a shootout in the IAC championship game and then losing by a goal to St. John’s in the MAPHL title game.

“They have a lot to play for,” Parker said. “I like to think we’re on the rise.”

Parker came to Landon after coaching at Wootton for seven years. His experience as a youth travel coach in Montgomery County helped prepare him for the different pace of play between the Maryland Student Hockey League and the MAPHL.

“Having that familiarity with their tendencies is helpful,” Parker said.

The Bears have one more regular season game against MAPHL rival Gonzaga before heading into the postseason. The Bears are in third place in the league, and a win would propel them past the Eagles into second.

— Hayley Salvatore

GiftOutline Gift Article