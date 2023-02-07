Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For a month, Virginia Tech was the team incapable of even stumbling into a victory, stuck in a seven-game slide filled with frustratingly close losses. Now, already armed with recent victories over Duke and Virginia, the Hokies are a serious candidate to make a late-season surge into the NCAA tournament.

Again.

Virginia Tech got the job done last year with an ACC tournament championship, but it was already playing well beforehand. The Hokies had claimed nine of 10 after sinking to 10-10, and the four days in Brooklyn were merely a capper to an extended stretch of strong play.

These Hokies (14-9, 4-8) are still buried deep in the ACC standings, but their overall metrics are not too discouraging. They rank between No. 42 and No. 65 in each of the six rankings listed on the NCAA’s team sheets — not numbers to suggest a sure tournament team, but hardly indicative of a huge hole to climb out of over the next month.

In addition to the Duke and Virginia victories, Virginia Tech also picked off Oklahoma State on a neutral floor in December and defeated North Carolina (home) and Penn State (neutral). It has only one truly dubious loss, a Dec. 21 setback at Boston College that triggered a seven-game slide.

And there are remaining opportunities, including an eight-day stretch featuring meetings with Pitt, Miami and Duke.

One thing Virginia Tech doesn’t have is a road victory. The Hokies are 0-7 in true road contests, but they could remedy that problem if they can win at Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Louisville. Those happen to be the bottom three teams in the ACC standings.

Virginia Tech never sunk to .500 this season, and its overall profile isn’t deficient beyond the road issues. Even though the Hokies are still on the periphery of the postseason picture, they have the chance to improve their chances this month — and might not even need a net-snipping ACC tournament experience like last year to get the job done.

Field notes Return to menu Last four included: Memphis, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M Advertisement First four on the outside: Clemson, Wisconsin, Penn State, Utah State Next four on the outside: Seton Hall, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Florida Moving in: Akron, Bradley, Iona, Morehead State, Northwestern State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Princeton, Radford, VCU Moving out: Clemson, Cornell, Kent State, Penn State, Saint Louis, Siena, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Illinois, Tennessee-Martin, UNC Asheville Conference call: Big Ten (8), Big 12 (8), SEC (7), ACC (6), Big East (5), Mountain West (4), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), West Coast (2) Bracket projection: South vs. West; Midwest vs. East

South Region Return to menu Purdue is going to have to do a lot more than lose a road game against Indiana to imperil its No. 1 seed. The Boilermakers entered Tuesday with the second-most Quadrant 1 victories (nine). … Saint Mary’s is on the cusp of moving up to the No. 4 line after rallying past Gonzaga in overtime on Saturday. The Gaels still have only two high-end victories (and only have one or two more chances for them before the postseason). … Big Ten looks like it might be headed for another disappointing March One of the weekend’s worst ideas was Memphis falling at home to Tulane, the Tigers’ second loss to the Green Wave this season. It’s the first Quadrant 3 loss of the year for Penny Hardaway’s team. … Matching up Iowa and Kentucky would provide a subplot for media covering both teams. Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick was a two-year starter for the Hawkeyes before transferring.

West Region Return to menu Among the teams that got a better reevaluation this week was Maryland. It would be nice if the Terrapins had a few more top-shelf victories and a better road record, but they have no questionable losses and land in the 20s in five of the six metrics on the NCAA’s team sheets. A spot in an 8/9 game is probably about right. … Oklahoma State has won four of five and sits at the edge of the field as a result. A brutal stretch awaits after Wednesday’s date with Texas Tech: at Iowa State, vs. Kansas, at TCU and at West Virginia. … Advertisement Drake is the host of the Des Moines subregional, which means Iowa State is eligible to make the roughly 35-mile trek for the first weekend. … Northwestern stopped a mini-slide with Sunday’s victory at Wisconsin, helping its profile, collecting a road triumph and hurting another team within shouting distance of the edge of the field. That’s a triple play for the Wildcats. … Let’s never speak of Tennessee’s 46-43 defeat of Auburn again. Bottom line: The Vols still haven’t lost back-to-back games this season.

East Region Return to menu Florida Atlantic’s metrics are enough to keep it in 8/9 territory despite a loss last week at UAB. That’s actually a Quadrant 1 loss, which means it represents more of a missed opportunity than a poor showing for the Owls. … VCU, which won at Saint Louis on Friday behind guard Ace Baldwin’s ruthlessly efficient 37-point night, is probably the only Atlantic 10 team with even a sliver of hope of landing an at-large berth at this point. And even that wouldn’t leave much room for error between now and the conference tournament. … Feinstein: Fordham men’s basketball came out of nowhere. Its new coach can relate. Nevada is about to enter take-care-of-business territory. After Tuesday’s trip to New Mexico, the Wolf Pack plays six in a row against teams outside the projected field to close the regular season. One of those, though, is a trip to at-large contender Utah State on Feb. 18. … UCLA is in the midst of a three-weekend stretch featuring one projected Quad 1 opportunity in six games. That would be Saturday at Oregon, a game the Ducks could truly use to vault closer to the edge of the field.

Midwest Region Return to menu The next two weeks will be bellwethers for Arkansas, which visits Kentucky on Tuesday. Also looming: Home games with Mississippi State and Florida wrapped around a trip to Texas A&M. … Indiana did more good for itself with its defeat of Purdue at home than it did harm to itself when it fell at Maryland. … Terps finish 3-for-3 homestand with impressive win over No. 21 Hoosiers The more you look at North Carolina’s profile, the less there is to like. The Tar Heels are 1-7 in Quadrant 1 games, and the lone victory came against a stumbling Ohio State bunch that just fell under .500. Fortunately for Hubert Davis’s team, six of its final eight regular season games are against teams with at least some hope of an at-large bid. … Colgate’s 26-game Patriot League winning streak ended Saturday with a 61-60 loss at American, but the Raiders are two games clear of the rest of the conference with six games to play.