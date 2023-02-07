No. 8 Virginia stifles No. 22 N.C. State to claim share of ACC lead

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Facing an opportunity to ascend to the top of the ACC, the eighth-ranked Virginia men’s basketball team left little doubt against No. 22 North Carolina State, turning in another defensive gem in a 63-50 victory Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3) won for the eighth time in nine games to move into a three-way tie for first place with Clemson and Pittsburgh thanks to Jayden Gardner’s team-high 18 points, a 19-for-24 performance at the free throw line and a defensive effort that limited North Carolina State (19-6, 9-5) to 33.3 percent shooting.

After stumbling at rival Virginia Tech on Saturday, the Cavaliers were up to the challenge Tuesday night, Coach Tony Bennett said.

“Just tried to make them earn,” Bennett said. “They have an inside-outside attack, but just tried to be back, be ready and get into the ball, tried to be a little sounder and outlast and not yield more than we did last game.”

Reece Beekman added 15 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals in addition to contributing the typical suffocating on-ball defense that has the dynamic junior guard among the leading contenders for ACC defensive player of the year honors.

Virginia forced 12 turnovers and held a 17-4 advantage in points off turnovers while clamping down on Wolfpack forward DJ Burns Jr., who finished with eight points and six turnovers. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound transfer from Winthrop had been averaging 23.3 points over his previous three games.

Terquavion Smith had a game-high 19 points for the Wolfpack, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. The sophomore guard, who leads the ACC in scoring, shot 7 for 20 from the field and 3 for 11 from behind the arc. N.C. State came into the game averaging 79.6 points, tops in the ACC, but got nowhere close to that Tuesday.

A defensive uprising to close the first half sent the Cavaliers to the locker room with a 34-20 lead. Virginia did not allow a point over more than 5½ minutes until Burns sank a short turnaround jumper with four seconds to play.

“We just worked on playing team defense [in practice],” Beekman said. “I feel like that helped us tonight as far as everybody just getting back to our [pack-line] ways. I feel like if we continue to do that, we’ll be hard to beat.”

Gardner, who went to the locker room briefly in the first half following a collision, brought the crowd to its feet with a two-handed dunk on a fast break to give Virginia its largest lead of the half, at 34-18, and cap an 8-0 run in which he had six points.

Virginia’s lead swelled to as wide as 20 points early in the second half and was never smaller than nine the rest of the way.

The Cavaliers matched a season low with five turnovers. They came into the game averaging 9.3, the second fewest in the ACC.

“This is the time of the season where you have to lock in,” Gardner said. “We’re playing for something. It’s not last year when we’re struggling to get here. We’re here, and we’re trying to play for something, and we’re trying to win a championship.”

Here’s what else to know about Virginia’s win:

Welcome back

N.C. State’s Casey Morsell finished with 18 points in his return to Charlottesville. He began his career at Virginia, where he played two seasons and averaged 4.2 points per game before transferring.

The 2019 first-team All-Met selection at St. John’s College High is having by far his most productive season, entering Tuesday’s game averaging career highs in points (12.6) and minutes (34.3) Morsell’s 17 points in the Wolfpack’s previous game, a 72-64 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, were his most against an ACC opponent before Tuesday’s loss.

Some Cavaliers fans greeted Morsell with boos during player introductions, and his early three-pointer gave North Carolina State its first lead. Morsell was showered with more boos when he fouled out with 50 seconds left.

Favorable road ahead

Virginia’s final seven games of the regular season include four against opponents with a combined record of 8-30 in the ACC. The Cavaliers face Louisville (1-12 in ACC) twice, Notre Dame (2-10) at home and Boston College (5-8) on the road.

But Virginia needs help to gain the top seed in the ACC tournament even if it wins out. Pittsburgh, which routed Louisville, 91-57, on Tuesday, has the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cavaliers thanks to a 68-65 home win Jan. 3.

