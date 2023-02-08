Terps rally but can’t solve Michigan State late, ending four-game win streak

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Maryland men’s basketball team had relied on its defense to climb within reach of a win at Michigan State. The Terrapins had weathered a poor start and dreadful three-point shooting, but in the final minutes, they couldn’t generate enough offense as they suffered a 63-58 loss Tuesday night at Breslin Center that ended their four-game winning streak.

The Terps had a four-point lead with 9:15 remaining, but Michigan State had an offensive burst that Maryland could not counter. The Spartans hit three shots from beyond the arc during that closing stretch, pushing the Terps (16-8, 7-6 Big Ten) back into a deficit that would have required late heroics to overcome.

Maryland trailed by three when Coach Kevin Willard called a timeout with 33 seconds to go. Michigan State fouled Julian Reese, and the sophomore hit just one free throw. The Spartans had to call a timeout as they navigated Maryland’s press, then needed another to bail them out of a five-second violation when they couldn’t get the ball in bounds. Finally, Malik Hall got the ball in, the Terps had to foul, and A.J. Hoggard made a pair of free throws to give Michigan State (15-9, 7-6) a four-point margin that effectively ended the game.

Maryland overcame Michigan State’s 15-0 start to tie the score, and eventually take the lead, in the second half. But Maryland had to battle back again late. After the Spartans led by seven with 2:48 to go, Jahmir Young and Hakim Hart scored on back-to-back possessions to ensure the Terps would have a chance at the end. But then Young air-balled a three-pointer that could have tied the score.

After facing a 31-22 deficit at halftime, Maryland climbed back into the game with stifling defense and by attacking the rim and drawing fouls. The Spartans made just 2 of 9 field goals to start the second half. Maryland’s defensive effort allowed it to generate a 14-0 run that turned a 12-point deficit into a two-point lead with 12:37 left.

But in the final eight minutes, the Terps shot just 3 for 10 from the field.

Young led the Terps with 17 points, and Hart added 12. Joey Hauser had 20 points to pace the Spartans.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s loss:

Nightmare start

Michigan State pounced on Maryland’s early trouble to quickly seize a double-digit lead. The Spartans made six of their first seven shots en route to a 15-0 edge. Maryland missed its first six field goal attempts, including three from beyond the arc, and committed four fouls in the first four minutes.

Maryland eventually scored on Hart’s pair of free throws, and Reese made a basket soon after. But the Terps had already fallen into a sizable hole. After the Spartans’ opening run, Maryland held them scoreless for 5½ minutes, but the Terps couldn’t get into a consistent rhythm.

Poor starts have hurt Maryland on the road in conference play. The Terps showed significant improvement Saturday at last-place Minnesota, but when facing a tougher opponent, Maryland regressed to a performance that resembled its previous woes.

Three-point woes

Maryland entered this game with the second-worst three-point shooting (30.9 percent) in the Big Ten, while Michigan State had the second-best three-point defense. The Terps missed their first five attempts and struggled for the entire first half, finishing 2 for 13, which tied their fourth-worst percentage during the opening 20 minutes this season.

Maryland has had success at times by more consistently attacking the basket, and that’s how the Terps climbed back against the Spartans. They finished the game an abysmal 3 for 22 from beyond the arc.

Postseason outlook

Maryland had climbed the Big Ten standings with its four-game winning streak, and Tuesday’s game turned into a missed opportunity for earning a marquee victory on the road. (The Terps are now 1-5 in conference road games.) The Big Ten has a congested in the middle of the pack, and Maryland needs to finish strong to clinch a favorable seed in the conference tournament.

A win Tuesday could have significantly improved Maryland’s NCAA tournament résumé, but this loss won’t push the Terps out of the projected field. Maryland has plenty of chances left to grab a few more wins that will ensure a bid. The Terps play four of their next five at home, with the only road contest at Nebraska (11-13, 4-9), a team Maryland recently handled with ease at home.

