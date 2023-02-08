NFL Network removes Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin will not be part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the rest of the week after he had what he is describing as a brief encounter with a woman at a hotel Sunday in Arizona. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Michael Irvin will not be part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller said in a statement to The Washington Post. Irvin’s status with the network beyond this week is unclear.

Irvin’s scheduled appearance Friday as a guest on ESPN’s “First Take” also has been canceled.

The exact nature of the encounter is unknown, and a Glendale police spokesperson told The Post on Wednesday there “have been no police reports made or received by local law enforcement agencies regarding any crimes.”

Irvin described his side of the story during an interview with a Dallas radio station Wednesday, saying NFL Network officials asked him Monday to change hotels after the encounter.

Advertisement

“Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,’” Irvin told the “Shan & RJ” show on 105.3 the Fan. “But I guess I had met somebody in the lobby. Talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute, and then I went to my room. And then after I got up there, they said they had to move me in the hotel. I said, ‘Move me in the hotel for what?’

“So they moved my hotel, and I said: ‘What’s going on, guys? What’s happening? Why are we moving hotels?’

“They said, ‘Well, last night you walked in, you talked to somebody.’ I said: ‘I didn’t talk to anybody. I went straight to the room.’ And then they showed it on camera that I did talk to somebody. I talked to this girl for about a minute. I don’t know what — they didn’t show it to me. They told it to me. I didn’t see it. But that’s why they moved me, because I guess the girl said I said something to her within that minute that we talked, and so they moved me.

Advertisement

“That’s why I’m kind of hiding to wait and see how everything comes down,” Irvin continued. “It was a minute meeting somewhere in the lobby. I don’t even remember it really because I had a few drinks, to tell you the truth.”

Irvin repeated his assertion that he had a brief encounter with a woman he did not previously know in an interview with the Dallas Morning News, saying there “absolutely was no sexual wrongdoing.”

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin said. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

“We shook hands. Then I left. … That’s all I know.”

Irvin, who joined NFL Network in 2009, last appeared on the network during Monday’s coverage of Super Bowl opening night.

Ben Strauss contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article